Mental health providers gather to find solutions

They could begin to self-medicate, they might lose their job or lose their children to the foster system, they might go to prison where their lack of mental health is not only compounded, it’s echoed in the mental health struggles of the very people watching over them. All of it, condensing from the providers’ input, can result in a generational “chain of pain” as mental unwellness of the older generation affects ensuing generations. COVID-19, political unrest, economic insecurity, increasing numbers of homelessness and substance abuse have intensified the struggles.

Once each of the seven groups at Wednesday’s meeting shared their findings, a January meeting was set to discuss ideas for solutions that are to be presented by a subcommittee.

“This room is full of people who care about what they do and they want to help others,” Hahn said. “Sometimes, there are so many of us doing the same thing, or we’re doing it slightly differently, or we’re specializing in certain areas, so it’s good to gather like this, to be reminded of the many resources we can use to point our people in the right direction.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

