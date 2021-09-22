Mental health providers gather to find solutions

About 50 area mental health providers convened at Farmington Public Library last week for a two-hour meeting, exploring the many deficits and challenges in providing services to a populace that increasingly needs them, and brainstorming possible solutions.
“We’re having this town hall to bring different agencies together, we're typically siloed off, we’re all doing our own thing,” said Christopher Massey, St. Francois County Mental Health Board member and coordinator of the meeting. He is also a community resource coordinator for Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services.
Jim Wallis, director of business development for Chestnut Health Systems, pointed out, now that Medicaid expansion has cleared its many legal hurdles, it’s hoped more people, especially those age 18-30, are covered for increased mental health services. While applications are currently being taken, the state will not begin processing them until Oct. 1. Coverage will be available retroactive to July 1, 2021, consistent with a state supreme court order.
“Then it will be a matter of navigating the application process,” Wallis said. “It’s not going to be an easy process. Missouri’s got a long way to go. In Illinois, they have navigators everywhere who can help them. We’ll need a road map in Missouri.”
“It’s overwhelming,” agreed Nicolle Hahn, EMAA community services director. “We’re planning on hiring two people to help those who are eligible to enroll in Medicaid. But there’ll still be challenges after they’re covered. We’re still getting phone calls from the state as to how it will all be set up.”
Hahn said getting the word out to even alert people of the expansion will be another challenge.
“There might be people out there who qualify for Medicaid now, but they were turned away in the past or they don’t know where to go to sign up. We plan on doing health fairs and other outreach efforts to meet people head on.”
Wallis said in Jefferson County, potential Medicaid-eligible people are being reached through school districts. Other attendees talked about reaching people at Walmart, food pantries and libraries.
Cat Leonard, manager for Preferred Family Healthcare and secretary on the Mental Health Board, summarized the main barriers discussed by her small group, which was discussing insurance eligibility — or ineligibility — and how it’s affected St. Francois County.
“It sounds like our main barriers could be: lack of knowledge and understanding about what constitutes good mental health and how to get and keep it, affordability of the services whether one has insurance or not, the persistent stigma surrounding mental health issues – people might think having mental illness means they’re weak or bad – and the lack of providers in the area,” Leonard said, adding that often, those providing mental health services to the disadvantaged don’t make a lot of money, which might deter more people from pursuing the profession."
Attendees formed seven different table groups to discuss the nature of the various problems, each discussing one of seven questions put forward by the board:
• There are many prisons in the area. How has this affected mental health in St. Francois County and vice versa?
• There's a high amount of substance abuse cases in St. Francois County. How has this played a role in the county's mental health needs?
• The mental health board has identified a lack of providers for mental health in St. Francois County. How has this affected the citizens of the county?
• Insurance eligibility or lack thereof presents barriers to receiving mental health services. How has this affected St. Francois County?
• The mental health board has identified a high number of children in foster care in St. Francois County. How has the mental health crisis played a role in this?
• There is a high amount of homelessness in the county. How has mental health played a role in this?
• Transportation is a large barrier to those seeking mental health services. How has this affected St. Francois County?
The answers were seldom encouraging, as the questions often bled into one another and common themes rose to the surface: Even if people have insurance and transportation to pursue mental health services, the lack of providers in the area and the stigma associated with a decline in mental health might discourage many from acquiring the help they need.
They could begin to self-medicate, they might lose their job or lose their children to the foster system, they might go to prison where their lack of mental health is not only compounded, it’s echoed in the mental health struggles of the very people watching over them. All of it, condensing from the providers’ input, can result in a generational “chain of pain” as mental unwellness of the older generation affects ensuing generations. COVID-19, political unrest, economic insecurity, increasing numbers of homelessness and substance abuse have intensified the struggles.
Once each of the seven groups at Wednesday’s meeting shared their findings, a January meeting was set to discuss ideas for solutions that are to be presented by a subcommittee.
“This room is full of people who care about what they do and they want to help others,” Hahn said. “Sometimes, there are so many of us doing the same thing, or we’re doing it slightly differently, or we’re specializing in certain areas, so it’s good to gather like this, to be reminded of the many resources we can use to point our people in the right direction.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.