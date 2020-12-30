Midweek COVID-19 updates on vaccines, local case numbers, free testing

Area health departments reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and released information regarding free local testing sites. Missouri Governor Mike Parson also gave an update on vaccine progress throughout the state.
It was announced Wednesday that free testing sites would be operating in St. Francois, Washington, and Ste Genevieve counties next week.
Free COVID-19 tests will be available in Farmington on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christian Life Church, located at 4905 Flat River Rd.
In Washington County, free testing will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Great Mines Health Center, located at 1 Southtowne Dr. in Potosi.
On Wednesday, free testing will be provided from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ste. Genevieve Civic Center, located at 21390 Highway 32.
Register for free testing online at https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting
COVID-19 vaccination delivery is underway, as Gov. Mike Parson explained during a briefing Wednesday at the State Capitol.
"Missouri has now received shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and we have been successfully administering vaccines for more than two weeks," said Parson. "We are very pleased with how well the process has gone so far. We are continuing to work through Phase 1A of our vaccine plan, and additional details on Phase 1B will be forthcoming."
On Monday, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the state began administering vaccines to staff and residents at long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership. These vaccine shipments come directly from the federal government to the pharmacies as part of Missouri's allotment of Moderna vaccines.
As of Tuesday, more than 66,000 frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff had received an initial dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The governor's office said that by the end of this week, vaccinating facilities across the state will have received another 84,000 initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Missouri has been allotted more than 73,000 doses for next week.
Also next week, individuals who have received an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine will begin receiving their second dose. The governor's office said it is important to note that shipments for the second dose are already accounted for when initial shipments are allotted. Second doses are shipped at a later date according to each vaccine's administration parameters.
Parson continues to remind Missourians of the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask, minimizing travel, and avoiding large gatherings. Missourians are also strongly encouraged to visit the state's vaccine website MOStopsCOVID.com for daily updates and answers to common questions.
The governor's vaccine update comes as the number of active cases in the area continues its steady climb going into the new year.
St. Francois County had 216 new COVID cases confirmed since last Wednesday, bringing the total case count in the county to 6,459, with 69 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state's COVID dashboard.
The current rate of positivity is 17.81%.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported a total of 1,443 confirmed cases, four confirmed deaths, and 75 probable cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday. The county has 77 active cases and has recorded a total of 1,313 cases, along with 30 deaths.
Since last Tuesday, the Iron County Health Department has confirmed 71 new cases. The county has 65 active cases and 808 total cases. The department received confirmation this week of four deaths due to COVID, noting that one of the newly confirmed deaths occurred in August, one in November, and two in December. There have been six total COVID-related deaths in the county.
In its weekly update on Monday, the Washington County Health Department reported five new deaths and 55 new cases. The county has 44 active cases and a positivity rate of 13.8%. There have been a total of 2,291 cases and 39 deaths in the county.
Presbyterian Manor update
Two health care residents and four essential health care employees at Farmington Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, the facility announced this week.
The four employees were rapid point-of-care tested at the campus. They last worked Dec. 20, 24, 26-27, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while working and screening in prior to their shifts, according to the release.
"We continue to prioritize resident and employee safety at this time," said Jane Hull, executive director.
The facility has notified the St. Francois County Health Center and will conduct contact tracing. They will conduct testing again next week.
