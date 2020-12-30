Midweek COVID-19 updates on vaccines, local case numbers, free testing

On Monday, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the state began administering vaccines to staff and residents at long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership. These vaccine shipments come directly from the federal government to the pharmacies as part of Missouri's allotment of Moderna vaccines.

As of Tuesday, more than 66,000 frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff had received an initial dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The governor's office said that by the end of this week, vaccinating facilities across the state will have received another 84,000 initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Missouri has been allotted more than 73,000 doses for next week.

Also next week, individuals who have received an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine will begin receiving their second dose. The governor's office said it is important to note that shipments for the second dose are already accounted for when initial shipments are allotted. Second doses are shipped at a later date according to each vaccine's administration parameters.

