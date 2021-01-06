Missouri has administered more than 100,000 COVID vaccine doses

Cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the virus continue to rise in the area as the state continues Phase 1A of its vaccination plan.
Since last Wednesday, St. Francois County has recorded six new COVID-related deaths and 296 new confirmed cases, according to the state’s COVID dashboard.
In total, the county has recorded 6,755 cases and 75 deaths. The positivity rate for the county is 20.2%.
Gov. Mike Parson said on his Facebook page on Wednesday that the state has now administered more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine.
“Frontline healthcare workers and long term care facility staff and residents have received their first dose of the vaccine as part of the estimated 450,000 individuals representing Phase 1A in our vaccine plan,” he said. “We are optimistic that a vaccine will provide much-needed relief from COVID-19, but it will still be some time before a vaccine is widely available to the public.”
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department said on Wednesday that it is following the state’s vaccination plan.
“We were able to order the Moderna Vaccine once it was approved for emergency use in December,” the department said on its website. “At that time, we had ordered enough vaccine to help with vaccinating our hospital healthcare workers and group homes who fall into the (long-term care facility) category. Recently the state has provided more guidance and is still working on clarifying who and which organizations fall in Phase 1A.”
Unfortunately, the health department said it does not have a timeline for when it will get more vaccine to help with Phase 1A, nor does it know when it will be moving to the next phase.
“We understand many are eager to get the vaccine,” the update said. “We will be posting information to our website as it becomes available to us. We will not be making appointments until we get confirmation that we can order more vaccine.
"The appointments will be made on a first come basis, there will be no waiting list … We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”
The health department has reported five new confirmed deaths and 77 new confirmed cases since last Wednesday. The county has recorded 1,574 total cases, 12 total deaths, 138 probable cases, and one probable death. There are 37 active cases.
The Madison County Health Department has reported 68 new cases in the last week. The county now has 67 active cases and has reported a total of 1,381 cases and 30 deaths.
In its weekly update on Monday, the Washington County Health Department reported 134 new cases. There are 90 active cases and the rate of positivity is 23.5%. In total, the county has recorded 2,425 cases and 39 deaths.
The Iron County Health Department has reported 62 new cases in the last week. There are 51 active cases and have been 863 total cases and six total cases in the county.
Presbyterian Manor update
Two essential health care workers at Farmington Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid point-of-care (POC) testing, according to a release from the long-term care facility. The employees last worked on Dec. 29-30, screening in prior to their shifts and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while working.
“Resident and employee safety continues to be our highest priority,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
The release said they have notified the St. Francois County Health Center and they plan to continue surveillance testing next week.
They said they will follow CDC guidelines for when the employees may return to work. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for at least 10 days. Upon their return to work, they will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated, the release said. They have been screening individuals as they enter the community building for a shift and before individuals have any direct contact with residents. They educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.