Missouri has administered more than 100,000 COVID vaccine doses

Unfortunately, the health department said it does not have a timeline for when it will get more vaccine to help with Phase 1A, nor does it know when it will be moving to the next phase.

“We understand many are eager to get the vaccine,” the update said. “We will be posting information to our website as it becomes available to us. We will not be making appointments until we get confirmation that we can order more vaccine.

"The appointments will be made on a first come basis, there will be no waiting list … We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

The health department has reported five new confirmed deaths and 77 new confirmed cases since last Wednesday. The county has recorded 1,574 total cases, 12 total deaths, 138 probable cases, and one probable death. There are 37 active cases.

The Madison County Health Department has reported 68 new cases in the last week. The county now has 67 active cases and has reported a total of 1,381 cases and 30 deaths.

In its weekly update on Monday, the Washington County Health Department reported 134 new cases. There are 90 active cases and the rate of positivity is 23.5%. In total, the county has recorded 2,425 cases and 39 deaths.