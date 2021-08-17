Missouri hospitals in expensive race for health care workers, as COVID cases continue to rise

Scotland County Hospital is a 25-bed facility near the Iowa border, 200 miles northwest of St. Louis. It treats COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody therapies, remdesivir, and supplemental oxygen. When patients need a ventilator, they are transferred to larger medical facilities.

The hospital would not have been able to care for its patients as well without the additional help provided by staffing agencies, said Guffey, the chief nursing officer. So though the costs have been higher, they have been a necessary source of aid, she said. The alternative would be to divert more patients to other hospitals.

Guffey said she would prefer to hire more full-time employees. But not all are willing to move to Scotland County.

"We need to do a better job of building up the community and offering more positions, so families want to move to this area," Guffey said. "That takes time."

'Totally and completely exhausted'

Statewide COVID-19 patient numbers, at 2,380 on Tuesday, are nearing the peak of 2,862 in late December. And the number of patients in intensive care hit 690 on Aug. 9, surpassing the winter peak of 685, according to data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The number was 660 on Tuesday.