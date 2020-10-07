More COVID-19 cases reported in the area

The St. Francois County Health Center reported more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.

The health center reported 63 new confirmed cases on Wednesday in St. Francois County, bringing the total number of active cases to 361. Of those active cases, 71 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 39 are associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 2,516 cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County since March 22. A total of 14 deaths have been reported in the county as a result of the virus.

Also on Wednesday, the Madison County Health Department reported 14 new virus cases. The county now has 80 active and 417 total cases.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday. There are now 31 active cases,12 total probable cases, and 258 total cases in the county.

The Iron County Health Department reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well.

