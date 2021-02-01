Most of Missouri vaccines will be sent to hospitals to administer

Missouri reported 778 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 1,040 the day before.

The seven-day average of new cases fell to 1,312, down from 1,326 the day before, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis. The state's rate of new cases has generally fallen since hitting a peak seven-day average of 4,723 on Nov. 20. Monday's number is the lowest the state has seen since early October.

The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,778 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, down from 1,851 the day before. Missouri hospitalization data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.

In St. Francois County, vaccines will be given by appointment only at the county health center on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required. It can be done online at www.sfchc.org or by calling 573-431-1947 ext. 114.

“Please register online, if possible. Our phone lines are becoming overwhelmed with calls,” Ragsdale said. “If you leave a message, we will contact you when an appointment is available. Appointments will be made as long as vaccine continues to be available.”