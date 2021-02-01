Most of Missouri vaccines will be sent to hospitals to administer

ST. LOUIS — State officials on Monday said that more than half of Missouri's COVID-19 doses will be sent to hospitals that can administer large numbers of weekly vaccinations, and nearly a quarter will go to large events coordinated with the National Guard.
The state will send 53% of its weekly vaccine allocations to these hospitals, and 23% to mass vaccination events run by local health agencies in partnership with the Missouri National Guard.
“The hospitals included in the first phase of this plan were selected for their ability to rapidly begin community vaccination efforts on a large scale,” said Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the hospital association. “Beginning (Monday) — and continuing as vaccines arrive in the days and weeks ahead — hospitals will be sharing how community members can sign up for their vaccine.”
Local public health agencies will receive 8%, as will federally qualified health centers, and 8% will go to other providers, including smaller hospitals.
The selected hospitals — which in the St. Louis region includes BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy, St. Luke's Hospital and the St. Louis County Health Department — are capable of administering 5,000 vaccinations each week, the state said.
Missouri is receiving about 76,000 doses per week.
Missouri reported on Monday that nearly 397,430 people have received a first dose of vaccine, or 6.5% of the population, up from 394,065 the day before. And of those, nearly 118,420 have received a second dose.
Missouri reported 778 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 1,040 the day before.
The seven-day average of new cases fell to 1,312, down from 1,326 the day before, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis. The state's rate of new cases has generally fallen since hitting a peak seven-day average of 4,723 on Nov. 20. Monday's number is the lowest the state has seen since early October.
The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,778 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, down from 1,851 the day before. Missouri hospitalization data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.
In St. Francois County, vaccines will be given by appointment only at the county health center on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required. It can be done online at www.sfchc.org or by calling 573-431-1947 ext. 114.
“Please register online, if possible. Our phone lines are becoming overwhelmed with calls,” Ragsdale said. “If you leave a message, we will contact you when an appointment is available. Appointments will be made as long as vaccine continues to be available.”
On the Parkland Health Care website, residents can also pre-register for the vaccine through BJC Health Care. Even if your group is not yet eligible, you can still register at https://www.bjc.org/coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines.
A mass vaccine clinic is being held in Farmington on Thursday but registration is already full.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.