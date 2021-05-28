New Beginnings looking for new home

Kathy Grogan sits in the middle of a large plywood storage building at 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre, surrounded by medical equipment of all kinds.
“It looks chaotic in here, but it’s organized chaos,” she laughs, taking a seat in an electric wheelchair with a sigh.
Grogan, New Beginnings’ director since the program started in 2001, has had quite a year. In addition to a chronic condition, she contracted COVID-19, which took a while to mend.
“I had COVID in November and it just took a lot out of me. My doctors said it was a miracle I got through it,” she said.
Still, she keeps the free medical equipment supply going, and the Grief and Loss Support Group meets every Wednesday morning at Desloge’s Belgrade State Bank, as it has for almost 20 years. She doesn’t give up easily, even when there’s a challenge.
And there is a new challenge.
“We need a new home. The program’s just outgrown the space,” she said, gesturing around the storage barn that houses a fleet of wheelchairs, packs of adult diapers, and hundreds of canes and walkers. “I know it looks right now like we have some room in here, but that’s because we’re trying to get everything out that we can and not bring more in. There’s just not room.”
New Beginnings first started as a grief and loss support group program in 2001. In April 2012, the program expanded to include a medical equipment loan program. For five years, they’ve shared the property at 518 Grove with Shared Blessings, the transitional homeless ministry, but Grogan said with time and the success of the nonprofit medical equipment efforts, the time for a new beginning for New Beginnings is nigh, in a building better suited to their needs.
“We’ve gotten so much bigger than we ever thought we would be. We have this, and two garages, a small building and a storage building to work out of,” she said. “I’m always running, trying to find where something is.”
Grogan said she was in talks with another organization about teaming up, but that entity decided it wasn’t for them.
“Plus, it’s really hard to get people to volunteer with used medical equipment during a pandemic,” she said, chuckling. “I literally was touching every piece of paper, every piece of medical equipment, taking every phone call and answering every email as they came in. And I thought, it’s time. We need a new home.”
Grogan said she misses the camaraderie of the volunteer groups who would come every few months to help clean and repair the equipment. She’s mostly been working solo since March 2020, when the pandemic hit. After a while, she began marveling at the amount of activity, “Surely, we’re not taking in as many calls as this feels,” she says she thought.
So she counted. In one day, New Beginnings took in 72 calls. She said they have more than 300 wheelchairs out, “and I couldn’t tell you how many hundreds and hundreds of walkers, and how many hundreds and hundreds of canes.”
“We get calls from every social worker, every doctor’s office, every home-healthcare facility in the area. Some families, we work with pretty long term,” she said. “And if the equipment comes back because the person is doing better, we’re thrilled. If it comes back because the person’s lost the battle, and we’ve worked with them for a year or two or three, we’re sad, but at the same time, to know that we’ve maybe been able to help them have a little bit better quality of life … We just need somewhere to be that wants to be a part of what we do.”
Grogan pointed to a testimonial letter she recently received that read, “People would be amazed to know how much medical equipment the local health care workers have borrowed from New Beginnings over the last few years for our patients that Medicare or insurance companies will not purchase… Countless canes, walkers, wheelchairs, bath chairs, bedside commodes, bed rails … without this service, many would have had to go without and their quality of life would have suffered greatly.”
She also received a thank-you note from a mother whose son needed to borrow a wheelchair after surgery. “Please continue and prosper, making a difference not only in one person’s life but also in the local community,” she said. “Thanks again.”
Grogan said people who use the equipment are asked to make a donation if they can spare it, “and if they can’t, they get it just the same.”
“There’s no payroll at New Beginnings, everything is volunteer. It’s not just for the indigent and uninsured, which is one of the attributes,” she said. “We’ve had some people in the area who had unexpected injuries — knee, foot, ankle. They needed the knee scooter right away.
"After they were finished with it and returned it, they donated more money than they could’ve bought it for, just because we made it quick and easy for them to get it. They said, ‘We needed it right then and you came through.’”
Insurance companies can sometimes take several days to respond to medical equipment needs, she said. In the meantime, she wants to do what she can to see that people are not bedridden, waiting for a cane, walker, wheelchair, or any other means that would help them realize better quality of life.
Grogan said one woman helped by New Beginnings needed help quickly. She was bedridden because her wheelchair broke down and the wheelchair company, which was about to pick up the chair for repairs, was willing to rent her another — for $500 a month, minimum three-month rental.
“Too many people just don’t have $1,500 lying around, they just can’t afford it, so they’re bedridden,” Grogan said.
New Beginnings, being a not-for-profit, doesn’t necessarily have a lot of money lying around either. Grogan puts it to work, buying new medical equipment — like wheelchairs — when she can, while paying the “housekeeping” bills for the van, insurance, gas, and small office expenses. Which is why she’s hoping a benevolent soul might come through for New Beginnings.
“If we have to go somewhere and pay a bunch of rent, then we’re working to pay the rent, we don’t have new stuff coming in,” she said. “We’re not-for-profit, there’s supposed to be no profit.
“We don’t need a flashy storefront. We need a place to function from that has heat, water and a bathroom. We need heat so the glucometers and pressure cuffs and other electronics don’t freeze. We need a place where we can grab these pieces of equipment when they’re needed.”
With 20 years of counseling and nine years of non-profit medical equipment loaning, Grogan knows a thing or two about hope, and she’s exercising it now.
“I’m just hoping somebody, somewhere out there says, ‘Hey, we have a building sitting here and there’s not a reason in the world not to help these folks,’” she said. “We’re hoping to find someone who says, ‘I want to be a part of that, I want to help New Beginnings.’”
Anyone who would like to discuss possibilities for a new location can contact Grogan at 573-760-3609.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.