New Beginnings looking for new home

“We’ve gotten so much bigger than we ever thought we would be. We have this, and two garages, a small building and a storage building to work out of,” she said. “I’m always running, trying to find where something is.”

Grogan said she was in talks with another organization about teaming up, but that entity decided it wasn’t for them.

“Plus, it’s really hard to get people to volunteer with used medical equipment during a pandemic,” she said, chuckling. “I literally was touching every piece of paper, every piece of medical equipment, taking every phone call and answering every email as they came in. And I thought, it’s time. We need a new home.”

Grogan said she misses the camaraderie of the volunteer groups who would come every few months to help clean and repair the equipment. She’s mostly been working solo since March 2020, when the pandemic hit. After a while, she began marveling at the amount of activity, “Surely, we’re not taking in as many calls as this feels,” she says she thought.

So she counted. In one day, New Beginnings took in 72 calls. She said they have more than 300 wheelchairs out, “and I couldn’t tell you how many hundreds and hundreds of walkers, and how many hundreds and hundreds of canes.”

