New guidelines out for residents who are fully vaccinated

The St. Francois County Health Center has released recommendations for people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 based off new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“This is the first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people,” the health center said. “This guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines.”
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after they have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings, according to the health center.
Fully vaccinated people can:
- Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
- Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
- Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:
- Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing
- Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease
- Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households
- Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings
- Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Follow guidance issued by individual employers
- Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations
The interim public health recommendations can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.
According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, 15.2% of St. Francois County residents have received one dose of the vaccine; 5,900 residents have completed their vaccination.
Missouri residents in Phase 1B-Tier 3 will be eligible for the vaccine on Monday.
Southbrook update
Americare Senior Living operated facilities are heading into their final scheduled vaccine days, according to a release from the long-term care community.
Southbrook in Farmington will have its third vaccine date on Thursday.
Because the vaccine requires two doses administered approximately 21 to 28 days apart, the release said, each community has had three clinic dates set to ensure each resident has the opportunity to receive two vaccines. Residents who moved in to a community prior to the second clinic date qualify to receive their vaccine at the community.
“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority at Americare, so as expected we are approaching the opportunity to administer the COVID-19 vaccine with utmost urgency and detailed planning,” said Clay Crosson, president and Chief Operating Officer for Americare. “
Even after the vaccine is administered Americare will continue to take all necessary precautions, including wearing of personal protective equipment, and conducting regular testing and temperature checks. Each community will work with public health officials to determine how and when to adjust policies for visitations and social activities after vaccines are administered.
