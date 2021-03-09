New guidelines out for residents who are fully vaccinated

Missouri residents in Phase 1B-Tier 3 will be eligible for the vaccine on Monday.

Southbrook update

Americare Senior Living operated facilities are heading into their final scheduled vaccine days, according to a release from the long-term care community.

Southbrook in Farmington will have its third vaccine date on Thursday.

Because the vaccine requires two doses administered approximately 21 to 28 days apart, the release said, each community has had three clinic dates set to ensure each resident has the opportunity to receive two vaccines. Residents who moved in to a community prior to the second clinic date qualify to receive their vaccine at the community.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority at Americare, so as expected we are approaching the opportunity to administer the COVID-19 vaccine with utmost urgency and detailed planning,” said Clay Crosson, president and Chief Operating Officer for Americare. “

Even after the vaccine is administered Americare will continue to take all necessary precautions, including wearing of personal protective equipment, and conducting regular testing and temperature checks. Each community will work with public health officials to determine how and when to adjust policies for visitations and social activities after vaccines are administered.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.