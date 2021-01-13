No local vaccine registrations yet

More than 20% of survey participants indicated they would definitely not be getting the vaccine. Springfield and the St. Louis counties are the two areas where adults are least likely to get the vaccine when it becomes available. Individuals identifying themselves as Republican or conservative were most likely to say they would not receive a vaccination.

“The vaccines arriving in Missouri have been through extensive clinical trials and have been further demonstrated to be safe and effective,” said Steven D. Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth in Springfield. “They are the tools we need to reduce the harm caused to Missourians’ health and to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if you believe you are at low risk, please consider it your civic duty to be vaccinated. Protecting our fellow citizens can only happen with significant public support for vaccination.”

Researchers also inquired whether survey participants thought the vaccine would be distributed fairly. Seventy percent indicated that they were confident or somewhat confident that the process would be fair. Trust that the vaccine will be distributed fairly is lowest in the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis.