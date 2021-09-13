Notes for Hope aims to prevent tragedy

Local musicians are tuning their instruments and checking their microphones in advance of the 6th Notes for Hope concert, set for Saturday and Sunday in Columbia Park in Park Hills.

Notes for Hope is a local suicide awareness and prevention effort that was started by Keith and Tiffany Hafner of Park Hills in 2014. It’s a mission bringing musicians together to alert the public to the signs and symptoms of depressive thoughts and actions, and sharing resources that help prevent a tragic outcome. In addition to the Hafners, organizers include Brenden Dane, Ralph Scherffius and other friends.

The issue of suicide is unfortunately fresh for the Hafners. Keith lost his father, Brian, in March 2020. The last two concerts have been dedicated to his memory.

“We all go through our own issues, I guess,” Hafner said with regard to why he chose suicide awareness and prevention for the first Notes for Hope concert back in 2014. “I personally have experience with depression and music has always been an outlet, so essentially I just wanted to bring those things together and help other people, if I could.”

Hafner said the concerts in previous years benefitted out-of-state organizations dedicated to prevention and awareness of suicide, but this year, they’re going local.