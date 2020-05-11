Nurses: The heart of healthcare

But she believes there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. “We just don’t know how long we will wait for it.”

As for a favorite memory, Walbert said she doesn’t have just one.

“But my favorite thing is seeing those daily improvements when a patient is under my care and watching them progress to being ready to go home. It’s a great feeling of accomplishment.”

Teresa Lee Pinkley is also an RN and has her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). She’s also the only Certified Medical Surgical RN (CMSRN) at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, where she has worked for the past 12 years.

She has wanted to be a nurse since she was a little girl. Although she’s not quite sure what sparked the initial interest in nursing, she knew what she wanted to do when she grew up. And after taking an anatomy class in high school, that confirmed what she already knew.

“That’s when I knew nursing was for me,” said Pinkley.

She loves “developing a relationship with her patients, getting to know them on a personal level and taking the best possible care of them.”

Pinkley said, “Seeing someone at their absolute worst and then seeing them recover from it is truly amazing,” she said.