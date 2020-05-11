Nurses: The heart of healthcare

They’re in every hospital unit, nursing home and assisted living facility. You’ll find them in outpatient care facilities, doctors’ offices, clinics, schools, prisons and even some patients’ homes.
These people go above and beyond the call of duty. They work on the front line. They advocate for the health and wellbeing of their patients. Sometimes they deal with more heartache than they can handle in a single shift.
They’re nurses – compassionate, kind, hard-working and exceptional people – who work as healthcare professionals.
It’s time to celebrate them and all their selfless efforts during National Nurses Week, scheduled for May 6-12 each year.
Lacey Walbert has been a registered nurse for 14 years and is employed at Parkland Health Center.
“I didn’t really decide to become a nurse,” said Walbert, “I think God decided for me.”
As a high school student, Walbert wasn’t sure what she wanted to do but decided to apply to Mineral Area College’s nursing program. She said she was “lucky enough” to be accepted the first time she applied.
“It was a pleasant surprise because there were always many more who applied to the program than available seats,” she said.
As an RN, Walbert enjoys her “awesome co-workers” because she doesn’t believe there are any better in any another profession.
“We are each other’s rock,” she said, “and they have gone above and beyond for me more times than I could ever count.”
Walbert said they have a large network of people who help with patient care because everyone plays a big part.
“From the housekeepers to the social workers to the nurses and physicians,” she said, “I love the interaction with the patients, being able to comfort them and easing their anxiety under the stress of being hospitalized.”
Walbert said it is especially difficult now because there is a no-visitor policy in place at Parkland.
“Of course I love laughing and joking with our patients,” she said, “but some times are not so good. Hugging them and sharing in their sadness when the diagnosis is not what anyone wants to hear and making plans for hospice are always hard things for everybody.”
Walbert said she loves the community because they have helped during this especially trying time in everyone’s lives.
The current challenge is the unknown.
Walbert said, “Census is down at many hospitals right now, and most have stopped elective surgeries. Many Missouri hospitals are furloughing staff, and we don’t know how many will be affected.”
But she believes there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. “We just don’t know how long we will wait for it.”
As for a favorite memory, Walbert said she doesn’t have just one.
“But my favorite thing is seeing those daily improvements when a patient is under my care and watching them progress to being ready to go home. It’s a great feeling of accomplishment.”
Teresa Lee Pinkley is also an RN and has her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). She’s also the only Certified Medical Surgical RN (CMSRN) at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, where she has worked for the past 12 years.
She has wanted to be a nurse since she was a little girl. Although she’s not quite sure what sparked the initial interest in nursing, she knew what she wanted to do when she grew up. And after taking an anatomy class in high school, that confirmed what she already knew.
“That’s when I knew nursing was for me,” said Pinkley.
She loves “developing a relationship with her patients, getting to know them on a personal level and taking the best possible care of them.”
Pinkley said, “Seeing someone at their absolute worst and then seeing them recover from it is truly amazing,” she said.
According to Pinkley, another amazing aspect of her job are her co-workers. She has developed some of the best friendships over the last 12 years.
“Friends that have picked me up and helped me through some of my toughest days,” she said. “Co-workers that become family and memories made to last a lifetime.”
Pinkley said when she works in the Float Pool, she sees everything and learns many new things through her work in critical care to surgery to behavioral health.
“I love that part about my job,” she said. “I love learning from more experienced nurses and strive to be better every day.”
Pinkley said one of the biggest challenges she faces is working long hours, often juggling working three 12-hour days or nights a week and trying to keep up with her family.
“It’s really hard to miss out on weekend plans and holidays,” she said, “but it’s nice to only work three days a week.”
Christina Hedgcorth is also an RN. She has worked for Piramal Glass in Park Hills for 20 years.
“I became a nurse because I wanted to give others care and compassion during their time of need,” she said.
Hedgcorth has worked for 20 years in the healthcare profession in medical surgical, orthopedics, ER, pediatrics, hospice and now occupational medicine.
At Piramal, she focuses on educating employees on health and wellness, interacting with them by checking blood pressure or understanding a recent diagnosis, and in general helping those in need.
“I would say the biggest challenge with my job today is education,” said Hedgcorth, “and educating everyone on the importance of preventive care. I am surprised by the number of people who don’t have primary care physicians.”
She said her most memorable times were working with hospice and at Shriner’s Hospital where she “loved getting to know those patients and their families. It was different from the normal hustle and bustle at a hospital.”
Hedgcorth said knowing that families put their trust in you during the most difficult times in their lives is by far the most rewarding aspect of her job.
It has a few challenges, like working around the clock.
“Being a nurse, you’re never off the clock!” she said. “You care for people 24/7.”
She said family and friends call with questions. Her children get sick.
“It is definitely not a profession you can clock out and leave at work,” she said. “I have spent many nights thinking of those I have left after my shift ended. I care and worry about others constantly.”
Hedgcorth said working at a manufacturing facility brings many unexpected occurrences, which she enjoys. “Every day is different and I am constantly learning.”
Regardless of being constantly on the clock, she said the profession is a very rewarding one.
“Being a nurse, you are told by your patients or families what a blessing you are, but they are wrong! They are the blessing!”
So with this story we salute Lacey, Teresa and Christina and all the other amazing nurses in the healthcare profession. Our gratitude to each of you is magnified to an infinity amount.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
