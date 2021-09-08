Over half of inpatients at Parkland Health Center are COVID positive

To deal with the resurgence, Parkland had to close their private geriatric mental health unit to open it up to house medical-surgical patients.

“We're having to house patients there, as well, in order to care for all the patients,” Schnabel added.

Caring for COVID patients takes extra time and resources for the staff.

“When you talk about it stressing our resources, they have to recognize that we have to do a lot of gowning up, masking up, etc., as we care for these patients,” she said. “So it's a lot of time spent for the staff to do that to be protected as they go in and out rooms to care for these patients.”

Transferring patients to the St. Louis area through the BJC Transfer Center can be challenging, Schnabel said, as those hospitals are also inundated.

“We really do focus on trying to keep the patients here, if we can manage them, versus sending them to a tertiary care center,” she added.

Parkland can provide breathing assistance via oxygen, CPAP, BiPAP, and ventilators. But once a patient needs the next level of care, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), they are transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital or Missouri Baptist Medical Center. ECMO, she said, takes the effort off the lungs and the heart.