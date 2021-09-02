Parkland area deemed COVID hotspot

The Parkland area is the latest COVID-19 hotspot in Missouri, according to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

DHSS released the advisory on Thursday based on data from Aug. 19 to Sept. 1.

Cases in Iron, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington counties are elevated with 80, 563, 102, and 190 respectively in the past 14 days, according to the advisory.

“Hospitals in the region are seeing resource strain from dramatically increased numbers of COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations,” the advisory said. “As a result, several hospitals in the region are at or near capacity, including those in the St. Louis region where many individuals from this area seek care.”

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data released on Thursday, which includes data the hospital systems of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s, 552 individuals who are COVID positive are hospitalized in the task force hospitals: 118 are in the ICU and 77 are on ventilators. There are also 43 hospitalized that are suspected cases of the virus (nine in the ICU and seven on ventilators).

As for COVID pediatric patients, there are 13 ages 0-11 who are hospitalized, seven listed in the ICU, and 14 ages 12-18, three in the ICU.