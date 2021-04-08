Parkland creates COVID memorial

As residents reflect on the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in the community, Parkland Health Center created a memorial to honor patients a year after the pandemic started.

"As we pass the one-year anniversary, our thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered from COVID-19,” said Heather Taliaferro, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at Parkland Health Center. “There are not enough words to express our gratitude to those patients for allowing us to be involved with their care and to our frontline staff for their courage, compassion, and resiliency."

According to a release from the hospital, the memorial stands on the lawn at the main entrance of Parkland Health Center in Farmington, paying tribute to the hundreds of COVID-19 patients cared for at Parkland since the pandemic began. The 653 pinwheels positioned into the ground represent the patients who have recovered and been discharged home as of the memorial’s installation date on April 6, while 43 white hearts mark the lives lost.

Additional vaccines continue to become available, providing a sense of hope for returning to some semblance of normalcy. The memorial serves to recognize the toll the pandemic has taken on people’s lives, as well as to honor the community, their patients, and their families.