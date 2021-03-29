Parkland Health Mart hosts vaccine clinic at MAC on Wednesday

Parkland area residents have a couple of new options for getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy will host another first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday at Mineral Area College.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Sechrest Fieldhouse. An appointment is required. To schedule one, visit https://www.parklandrx.com/covid
“Note that there is a ‘Staff Only’ option available in the scheduler reserved for MAC staff only, and a second option that says ‘Public Clinic,’ so please register accordingly,” an update from the pharmacy said.
As of Monday, Walgreens pharmacies in Farmington, Desloge, Bonne Terre, and Ironton will be offering the vaccine, a release from the company said.
Appointments are required in order to receive a vaccine, and walk-ins are not accepted.
Eligible Missouri individuals are able to schedule their appointments by visiting https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or calling Walgreens phone scheduler, which is available in English and Spanish, at 1-800-Walgreens.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 20.3% of the population in St. Francois County have initiated vaccination, 22.1% in Ste. Genevieve, 18% in Madison, 18.4% in Iron, and in 15% Washington.
Missouri enters Phase 2
As Phase 2 of Missouri's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan opened on Monday, extending COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 Missourians, Gov. Mike Parson is applauding the continued efforts of state-supported vaccination teams and other community vaccine providers across the state.
"Today marks the activation of Phase 2 of our state's Vaccination Plan, and I cannot thank our Missouri National Guard, DHSS, and FEMA personnel as well as our countless state, local, and private partners enough for their efforts," Parson said in a news release. "With nearly 3.9 million adult Missourians now eligible, we have come a long way since vaccines first arrived in Missouri.
"This has truly been a team effort and will continue to be as we keep making progress toward our goal of providing every Missourian the opportunity for a vaccine."
The activation of Phase 2 will extend vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 additional adult Missourians, according to the release. In total, an estimated 3.9 million adult Missourians are eligible and activated for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Phase 2 includes Missourians who are essential to equitable economic recovery, including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education, and remaining food and agriculture sectors. This also includes homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities, among others.
In just three days last week, more than 20,000 initial COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the St. Louis area through state-supported vaccination events alone. This does not include thousands of doses that were administered by various other community providers in the area.
To date, Missouri providers have administered more than 2.34 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Missourians across the state. More than 1.5 million Missourians, nearly 25 percent, have received an initial vaccine dose, and more than 875,000 have been fully vaccinated.
Additionally, data shows that nearly 40% of the approximately three million Missourians who were eligible prior to Phase 2 have initiated vaccination. According to CDC data, which includes the latest doses administered through federal partnerships, nearly 66% of Missouri's 65 and older population and 32% of its 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination.
On Friday, Parson signed Executive Order 21-07 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through Aug. 31 to help accelerate COVID-19 recovery.
“For over a year now, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight COVID-19, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Parson said. “We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time, and we must continue doing all that we can to support Missouri citizens, business, and communities throughout the recovery process.”
According to the release, the state of emergency extension will allow the state continued flexibility in providing resources and easing regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri’s COVID-19 recovery efforts. This also allows for continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard and federal funding for COVID-19 response efforts.
