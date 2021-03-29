Parkland Health Mart hosts vaccine clinic at MAC on Wednesday

In just three days last week, more than 20,000 initial COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the St. Louis area through state-supported vaccination events alone. This does not include thousands of doses that were administered by various other community providers in the area.

To date, Missouri providers have administered more than 2.34 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Missourians across the state. More than 1.5 million Missourians, nearly 25 percent, have received an initial vaccine dose, and more than 875,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, data shows that nearly 40% of the approximately three million Missourians who were eligible prior to Phase 2 have initiated vaccination. According to CDC data, which includes the latest doses administered through federal partnerships, nearly 66% of Missouri's 65 and older population and 32% of its 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination.

On Friday, Parson signed Executive Order 21-07 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through Aug. 31 to help accelerate COVID-19 recovery.