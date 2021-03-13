Parkland Health Mart to host vaccine clinic on Tuesday at MAC

Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday at Mineral Area College.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Sechrest Fieldhouse.

“This clinic is open to those who qualify for one of the phases the state of Missouri is currently vaccinating for,” the event page said. “We do have a limit of 500 doses for this clinic and an appointment is required.”

To register for an appointment, go to https://www.parklandrx.com/ and click on the registration link.

The St. Francois County Health Center is now holding mini vaccine clinics on Thursdays at the First Baptist Church of Desloge, according to Director Linda Ragsdale.

“We are able to provide many more vaccines in the community setting in a safe and efficient manner than what we are able to provide at the health center,” she said.

Residents must register with the state’s Vaccine Navigator at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ in order to be eligible for an appointment.

According to the state’s vaccine navigator, 15.8% of St. Francois County residents have received a first dose of the vaccine.

