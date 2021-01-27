Parkland medical director answers questions about COVID vaccines

He urged people with questions about whether or not they should get the vaccine to reach out to their doctor and find out if they have a special case in which they wouldn’t be able to get a vaccine.

“Currently, the only contraindication to the vaccine is a known reaction or allergy to the vaccine itself, which you can get online to find out what sort of preservatives are in it, but the preservatives are often widely used in almost all other vaccines,” he said. “Side effects could include fatigue, headache, body ache, soreness at the injection site. Rarely do the side effects last more than a day or even a few hours.”

Kirkley said, through BJC’s own internal monitoring of side effects, “of more than 25,000 staff who got the vaccine from Pfizer, we had a reported reaction rate of 1.1%, which was typically the side effects I just listed. For the second injection, it was only slightly higher at 2%.

“Both vaccines approved require two shots, you get one and then it might be 3-4 weeks later before you get the second injection. The first is thought to prime the system, and the second is there to seal in the immunity itself. We suggest everyone who starts the process completes the process so as to get as much protection as possible.”