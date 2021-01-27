Parkland medical director answers questions about COVID vaccines

Dr. Scott Kirkley, medical director for Parkland Health Center, provided up-to-date information about the coronavirus vaccine to the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members via Zoom on Wednesday.
Kirkley is originally from Poplar Bluff, and got his undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University before attending medical school and completing his residency through University of Missouri in Columbia. He has been at Parkland Health Center BJC since 2007, and is now physician leader for Farmington and Sullivan BJC Medical Group Physicians.
Several chamber members asked Kirkley questions he did his best to answer, given that information is constantly being released about the pandemic, the two and now possibly three vaccines, and the vaccine scarcity.
Missouri was recently ranked 50th in the U.S. for vaccination. When the vaccine can be had, it’s now being administered to those in Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2, so in addition to people in medical and skilled nursing facilities, first responders, those involved in public health infrastructure, and high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions will also be included.
Kirkley said he’d heard 300 more vaccines had been sent to St. Francois County, which would account for the vaccination of less than 2% of the population.
“This is my opinion, and I don’t want it to come off as a political position, it’s really not. (Gov.) Mike Parson has already defended Missouri’s ranking in the 50 states. And the truth is, it doesn’t matter where we rank. If we rank #1, I’d still tell you, we need more vaccines,” he said. “As bumpy as it’s been so far, I do believe it will get better, I don’t believe it could get worse, unless we stop acquiring and distributing vaccines altogether.
“I know pharmacies are working hard to get the vaccines, the Missouri National Guard is working hard to come up with vaccine sites, the state of Missouri does care, they have vaccines to push out. There just wasn’t enough planning on how to do this.”
Kirkley said even if vaccinations were readily available, the logistics of inoculating millions of people in the state as swiftly as possible are still being worked through. He admitted to some frustration that about 10 months have elapsed with authorities knowing a vaccine was on its way, without working on the logistics of rolling it out to the populace. The federal government is handling procurement and payment — and is interested in vaccinating the population at no cost to individuals, regardless of insurance — while states are charged with the task of organizing the distribution of the vaccines.
“The area of St. Francois County, about 45,000 to 60,000 people, we’re probably talking about 120,000 people in our catch-all area that we’d like to vaccinate. I’m guessing half of those people would like the vaccine right now if we had it. But giving out 60,000 vaccinations from one clinic, one health department or one pharmacy, even if it’s a chain? It’s going to take all of us doing it, at all levels, to be able to get this out,” he said.
Still, he said, he’s looking forward to a time when more vaccines become available, and indicated he hoped the Moderna vaccine would be the one to be more widely available, since its storage requirements are more easily achieved than the Pfizer vaccine’s requirements for ultra-cold, -77 Celsius storage.
He pointed out both brands of shot require two doses given about three to five weeks apart. If one dose is missed, it should be gotten as soon as possible within a window of about six weeks.
Given the scarcity of the vaccines, Kirkley said, there have been two schools of thought regarding vaccinations. One camp leans toward automatically reserving an additional shot for the second dose when a person is given a first dose. The other camp thinks it’s better to inoculate as many people with the first dose as swiftly as possible, to boost population coverage and because the immune response with the first dose has been found to be quite high for both vaccines.
“If you get your first shot, you’ll more than likely be able to get your second shot within the recommended time period,” he said.
Plus, Johnson & Johnson is coming out with a third option for coronavirus vaccine, Kirkley said, which is much closer to being approved for public use.
“In Missouri, BJC has been using Pfizer, it was the first approved and the first we got, it requires -77 C, ultra-cold storage, it takes special freezers. It’s viable in that stage for six months before it has to be thawed in refrigerators over several days, and then it’s viable only for several hours at room temperature,” Kirkley said. “The logistics in using Pfizer require more appointments and an ability to call someone to immediately show up if someone can’t make it to their vaccine appointment, we don’t want to waste any of it.”
Kirkley said Illinois residents can get Pfizer and Moderna at this point. Moderna doesn’t require ultra-cold storage, it has a long half-life at its cold-storage rate, and it’s also able to be kept in a refrigerator for about 30 days before it has to be given.
“As you’re seeing the vaccine roll out across the state, you might see the Moderna vaccine used more since it doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage. Larger amounts can be stored for longer,” he said.
Kirkley said manufacturing is picking up but there are several hundred million doses that are being stored at the state level that haven’t been able to get to the public yet. “We’re working closely with our state and public health agencies to get those out to the public, patients and resident in our areas,” he said.
Kirkley dispelled a few notions that had made their way over the internet. He asserted that the vaccine does not give one COVID-19.
“It’s not a live-virus vaccine, it’s similar to the influenza vaccine in that sense. The technology around how these two first vaccines is kind of innovative, it hasn’t been done before, but the study and research for it isn’t new, either,” he said. “It doesn’t change DNA, there are no microchips in it to my knowledge, and the vaccine seems to be safe and acceptable for just about everybody.”
He urged people with questions about whether or not they should get the vaccine to reach out to their doctor and find out if they have a special case in which they wouldn’t be able to get a vaccine.
“Currently, the only contraindication to the vaccine is a known reaction or allergy to the vaccine itself, which you can get online to find out what sort of preservatives are in it, but the preservatives are often widely used in almost all other vaccines,” he said. “Side effects could include fatigue, headache, body ache, soreness at the injection site. Rarely do the side effects last more than a day or even a few hours.”
Kirkley said, through BJC’s own internal monitoring of side effects, “of more than 25,000 staff who got the vaccine from Pfizer, we had a reported reaction rate of 1.1%, which was typically the side effects I just listed. For the second injection, it was only slightly higher at 2%.
“Both vaccines approved require two shots, you get one and then it might be 3-4 weeks later before you get the second injection. The first is thought to prime the system, and the second is there to seal in the immunity itself. We suggest everyone who starts the process completes the process so as to get as much protection as possible.”
Kirkley said he could understand the questions about how quickly the vaccines were put on the market. He explained the amount of money and the number of people working globally on vaccines, advances in computer modeling and communications, and prior experience with the 1970s Swine Flu, H1N1 and SARS all contributed to the accelerated, yet safe pace of discovery.
Still, the medical field is prone to be cautious about guarantees. Kirkley said the effectiveness is still being solidly defined, so general mask-wearing, hand-washing and social-distancing might be necessary for the rest of the year, if not into 2022. It also depends on how many Americans choose to get vaccinated.
“Public polls indicated 40% of people would get the vaccine as soon as it’s offered, and 45% of people wanted to wait. Only 15% of people are dead-set against it or think they can’t get it,” Kirkley told chamber members. “If we can vaccinate 85% of the people, we should be able to get control of this.”
A chamber member asked Kirkley if the COVID-19 vaccine might be required on a semi-regular basis, like the annual flu shot.
“That’s to be determined. Tetanus gets a booster every 10 years. The flu virus is exceptional in that the flu changes every year,” Kirkley said. “In 2009, they predicted an H1N1 outbreak, which is the kind of flu that caused the 1918 pandemic. In 2009, they pushed to get everyone an H1N1 vaccine, although in the 1970s, there was a small outbreak and there was a vaccination then, and everyone who had been vaccinated in the ‘70s against that H1N1 virus was told in 2009 they probably didn’t need to get the new vaccination. It depends on the virus.”
Kirkley said often, people who have been re-infected with COVID seem to have less severe symptoms the second time around.
“I suspect what you’ll see with research, they’ll find people might have immunity after being vaccinated, but if there’s significant re-infection, they’ll push to get re-vaccinated,” he said. “I don’t know how they’re going to decide that later, it will probably take some time.”
