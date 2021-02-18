Parson urges patience with vaccine process

Gov. Mike Parson provided an update on COVID-19 data and vaccine administration in Missouri during a press briefing on Thursday at the State Capitol.

“Missouri continues to make great strides in administering the vaccine across the state,” Parson said. “As supply continues to gradually increase, more and more Missourians will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine. However, it is important to remain patient and understand that the demand for vaccines will still far outweigh supply for some time.”

At the start of this week, approximately 1,115,100 first and second vaccine doses had been shipped to Missouri. Please note that the number of vaccines shipped does not equate to the number of vaccines received by state vaccinators. The 1,115,100 vaccines shipped includes doses allocated to CVS and Walgreens through the federal pharmacy partnership to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Of these doses, 79.5 percent have been reported as administered.

Excluding vaccines shipped to CVS and Walgreens, 903,700 first and second doses have been shipped to Missouri vaccinators as of Tuesday. Of these doses, 86.2 percent have been reported as administered.