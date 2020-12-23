Phase 1A of vaccine plan underway

“I believe it was (Dr. Anthony Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) several months ago that suggested that, if we truly want this disease to go away -- that it's not something that we deal with as an endemic disease like influenza -- then it will require people to continue to mask and social distance for several months if not a year or more while we get the vaccination program going,” Kirkley added.

What is an mRNA vaccine and will it alter my DNA?

COVID vaccines that use mRNA work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity against the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We're just allowing our own natural machinery in ourselves to form the pieces that this immune system would recognize as foreign, and then that stimulates the immune system to form the response without actually having to have the infection,” Kirkley said.

The mRNA from the vaccine never enter the nucleus of the cell, which is where DNA is kept, according to the CDC. This means that it doesn’t affect or alter DNA at all.

Should I be concerned about side effects like Bell’s palsy or an allergic reaction from the vaccine?