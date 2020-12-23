Phase 1A of vaccine plan underway

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed throughout the area.
This week, the Washington County Health Department received their first doses while hospitals in Iron County and Madison County also received doses.
“We are pleased to announce that (Tuesday) we began to vaccinate patient-facing healthcare workers for COVID-19,” the Washington County Health Department announced on Facebook. “We are so thankful to be able to help protect those dedicated to caring for others. At this time, the vaccine is not available to the general public, but we will announce when it is.”
Iron County Medical Center was able to vaccinate 50 of its employees on Wednesday thanks to SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau providing doses for the rural hospital.
“This will help keep themselves, our patients and our community safe,” ICMC’s Facebook post said.
Madison Medical Center was also able to administer the first batch of COVID-19 vaccinations in Madison County on Wednesday through the partnership with SoutheastHEALTH. Staff were eager to receive their dose and the process moved quickly administering 80 doses during the two-hour time frame.
With the approval of Moderna’s vaccine, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the announcement of a second vaccine that is proven to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 is great news for the people of Missouri.
“The approval of an additional vaccine will help us move through the phases of our vaccination plan and offer more vaccines to Missourians," Parson said. "While we continue to receive positive news in our fight against COVID-19, I remind Missourians that the virus is still here, and we all must take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the holiday season."
According to his update on Wednesday, Parson said more than 23,000 vaccines have been administered to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff so far.
“There are over 450,000 Missourians included in Phase 1A, which will take several weeks to complete,” the update said. “State and local governments and health care partners are administering vaccines to those recipients as efficiently as possible. “
He said there are currently 285 facilities across the state that are approved to administer the vaccine to Phase 1 eligible recipients within their facility.
“More than 700 additional facilities are expected to be approved within the coming days and weeks,” Parson added. “Vaccinators have been approved in all geographic regions of Missouri, and more will continue to be brought onboard to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably and efficiently.”
Following are few questions and answers about the vaccine:
When can I get the vaccine?
The state of Missouri has three phases to its vaccine plan. Right now, the state is in Phase 1A, which means that patient-facing healthcare workers and long-term care facility patients and staff are getting vaccinated first.
Info on the phases can be found on the state’s vaccine website at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/residents/.
In Phase 1B, high-risk individuals (18-64), individuals over 65, first responders, and essential workers will be vaccinated. Essential workers include childcare workers, teachers and education staff, water/wastewater workers, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, and food and agriculture workers.
High risk individuals could include those with a BMI greater than 30, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart disease.
Phase 2 will focus on vaccinating those in populations that are at increased risk, such as prisoners and those who are homeless.
Phase 3 will be when the vaccine is available to all Missouri residents.
How much will it cost?
The state is committed providing a free vaccine experience for residents, according to the state’s vaccine website.
“No person can be billed for the COVID-19 vaccine,” the site says. “Vaccination providers may charge an administration fee to insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if applicable in your situation. Uninsured Missourians will be able to receive the vaccination regardless of their health insurance status.”
Is it safe to get my child vaccinated?
The initial clinical trials did not include children. Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized for emergency use to vaccinate those aged 16 and up. Moderna’s vaccine has been authorized for emergency use to vaccinate those ages 18 and up.
Do I need to continue to wear a mask if I get the vaccine?
Yes. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged initially.
Parkland Health Center Director Dr. Scott Kirkley both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to reduce symptomatic and severe cases of COVID-19 by 95%.
“Since the studies weren't set up to basically test everybody every few days after they got a vaccine or placebo, we have not really decided whether or not, if you've gotten the vaccines, you can still get COVID-19 as an infection that would be more asymptomatic,” he said.
The masks can help to prevent the spread if someone is an asymptomatic carrier.
“I believe it was (Dr. Anthony Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) several months ago that suggested that, if we truly want this disease to go away -- that it's not something that we deal with as an endemic disease like influenza -- then it will require people to continue to mask and social distance for several months if not a year or more while we get the vaccination program going,” Kirkley added.
What is an mRNA vaccine and will it alter my DNA?
COVID vaccines that use mRNA work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity against the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We're just allowing our own natural machinery in ourselves to form the pieces that this immune system would recognize as foreign, and then that stimulates the immune system to form the response without actually having to have the infection,” Kirkley said.
The mRNA from the vaccine never enter the nucleus of the cell, which is where DNA is kept, according to the CDC. This means that it doesn’t affect or alter DNA at all.
Should I be concerned about side effects like Bell’s palsy or an allergic reaction from the vaccine?
According to the CDC website, the FDA does not consider the cases of Bell’s palsy that were reported in a few vaccine trial participants to be above the frequency expected in the general population and has not concluded that these cases were causally related to vaccination.
It’s not particularly concerning, Kikley said. As for Bell’s palsy, which is a temporary paralysis of muscles in the face, he said the cause of it is unknown. It’s something that you can’t treat or prevent but most people recover completely from it.
Even if a person gets the vaccine and develops Bell’s palsy, Kirkley said, they might not be related.
“Bell's palsy, even in that sense, would generally be considered a very minor problem compared to the risk of COVID-19 infection and the long-term outcomes from that,” he added.
As for allergic reactions, Kirkley said if you give a 100,000 people anything, one person is probably going to have an allergic reaction.
More questions and answers can be found on the state’s vaccine website at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/facts/.
COVID cases
St. Francois County recorded 10 new COVID-19-related deaths and 201 new confirmed cases since last Friday, according to the state’s COVID dashboard.
In total, the county has recorded 6,197 cases and 68 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The current rate of positivity is 18.4%.
In the week of Dec. 14-20, there were 303 new cases, according to the dashboard.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported two new confirmed COVID-related deaths, one new probable death, and nine new cases since Friday. The county has 29 active cases and has reported a total of 1,443 confirmed cases, four confirmed deaths, and 75 probable cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported the county’s 29th COVID related death last Friday. Since Friday, the health department has reported 43 new cases. The county has 143 active cases and has recorded a total of 1,215 cases.
Since Friday, the Iron County Health Department has reported 62 new cases. The county has 89 active cases and 737 total cases.
In its weekly update on Monday, the Washington County Health Department reported three new deaths and 82 new cases. The county has 57 active cases and a positivity rate of 16.6%. There have been a total of 2,236 cases and 34 deaths.
Presbyterian Manor update
A resident and three essential health care employees at Farmington Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release on Tuesday from the facility.
“We remain committed to resident and employee safety at this time,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
Two of the employees reported signs and symptoms and were rapid point-of-care tested at the campus on Dec. 18, the release said. The third employee tested positive as part of ongoing surveillance testing at the community.
The first employee last worked Dec. 16. The second employee last worked Dec. 13. The third employee last worked Dec. 20.
The facility has notified the St. Francois County Health Center and will conduct contact tracing. They will conduct testing again next week.
The COVID positive resident will recover in isolation and be cared for by designated staff.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.