PHC starts vaccinating staff; SFCHC not sure when they will receive vaccines

About every 10 minutes during the work day, a healthcare worker at Parkland Health Center is getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Parkland received doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday and started vaccinating frontline workers on Thursday. Vaccinations continued on Friday and will continue today and next week.
With a time slot every 10 minutes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., that’s been about 50 vaccinations per day.
There are about 500 staff members, Parkland Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said, and they received almost enough in this first shipment to vaccinate everyone who signed up for it.
Kirkley got his on Thursday afternoon. He’s says it feels like getting a flu shot.
“I feel fine,” he said. “I told somebody (Friday) that I rolled over in bed last night on to that shoulder and it was a little tender.”
He said he hasn’t talked to anyone that feels like a guinea pig in this.
“I think that my colleagues, my staff who have gotten this, we feel lucky that we happen to be in a job that allows us to get it first,” he explained. “We hope that it works as well as it's intended to work so that we can continue to be here to take care of our patients.”
Kirkley said he is happy to see the interest people have in the vaccine now that it has arrived.
“It really bodes well for the ability to finally beat this disease over the next few months to a year or so,” he added.
From the healthcare side of things, he said, they encourage anyone who feels comfortable with it to get the vaccine as soon as it is offered.
“We understand that not everybody is just going to have 100% confidence with everything that's being done with this,” Kirkley said. “A lot of people would love to wait and see where this goes. And I think, while they're taking a risk with that, if that will -- a few months down the road -- get them to finally get their vaccination. I think that's OK.”
By the time the vaccination is offered to everyone in a few months, he said, millions of healthcare workers and long-term care patients will have already received it.
“There'll be a lot more safety data at that point,” he added.
On Friday, the St. Francois County Health Center said that, while they are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A (healthcare workers that provide face-to-face care), they are unaware of when they will be receiving the vaccine to do so.
Once the vaccine is received, the health center will administer in phases in accordance with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and CDC guidelines. The phases can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/residents/ and are as follows:
Phase 1A is healthcare workers (patient facing) and long-term care facility residents and staff. Phase 1B is high-risk individuals (18-64) and individuals over 65; first responders; and essential workers (public-facing healthcare, childcare workers, teachers and education staff, water/wastewater workers, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, and food and agriculture workers).
Those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, including those 65 years of age or older, may receive priority: BMI greater than 30, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart disease.
Phase 2 is populations at increased risk (prisoners, homeless, etc.). And Phase 3 is all Missouri residents.
New cases
According to the state’s COVID dashboard, St. Francois County has 165 new cases since Tuesday. There has been a total of 5,996 cases and 58 COVID related deaths in the county.
The positivity rate is up to 20.9%. For the week of Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 346 new cases were recorded, for an average of 49 cases per day.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported 29 new cases this week. The county now has 44 active cases, 61 total probable cases, and 1,382 total cases.
In Madison County, the health department has reported 36 new cases this week. There are 148 active and 1,200 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported 61 new cases this week. The county has 54 active and 635 total cases.
For the week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, the Washington County Health Department reported 107 new cases and four new COVID related deaths. The county has 93 active cases, 2,154 total cases, and 31 deaths.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
