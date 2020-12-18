PHC starts vaccinating staff; SFCHC not sure when they will receive vaccines

“It really bodes well for the ability to finally beat this disease over the next few months to a year or so,” he added.

From the healthcare side of things, he said, they encourage anyone who feels comfortable with it to get the vaccine as soon as it is offered.

“We understand that not everybody is just going to have 100% confidence with everything that's being done with this,” Kirkley said. “A lot of people would love to wait and see where this goes. And I think, while they're taking a risk with that, if that will -- a few months down the road -- get them to finally get their vaccination. I think that's OK.”

By the time the vaccination is offered to everyone in a few months, he said, millions of healthcare workers and long-term care patients will have already received it.

“There'll be a lot more safety data at that point,” he added.

On Friday, the St. Francois County Health Center said that, while they are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A (healthcare workers that provide face-to-face care), they are unaware of when they will be receiving the vaccine to do so.