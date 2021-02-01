Pre-registration closed for vaccination clinic Thursday

The St. Francois County Health Center announced on Monday that pre-registration has closed for Thursday’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Farmington.

“We have far exceeded our capacity of 2,000 eligible applicants,” the Facebook update said. “All new registrations will be kept on file for the St. Francois County Health Center daily vaccination appointments.”

The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition is hosting the event in conjunction with the National Guard.

According to the state’s COVID dashboard, St. Francois County has recorded two new COVID related deaths and 140 new cases in the past 10 days.

The seven-day positivity rate is down to 7.4%. The county has recorded a total of 7,376 cases and 83 deaths.

According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, 5.5% of the population in St. Francois County have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

A web page https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/events/ -- will be updated with new events as information is provided from local teams.

