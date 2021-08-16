Pregnant women urged to get vaccine as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in state

Like many other pregnant women, Mikayla DeClue decided to wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19, unsure if it was the right choice for her unborn child.
It’s a decision the 27-year-old from Bonne Terre has come to regret.
After spending most of the past two weeks at Mercy Hospital, struggling to breathe on her own and facing the prospect of delivering her baby early, DeClue now wishes she had not decided to delay getting the shot until her baby was born.
“If I would have known that it was going to be as bad as it was for me, I probably would’ve already started the vaccination process,” DeClue, who is eight months pregnant, said Thursday, her 10th day at Mercy.
Missouri was among the first states in the country hit hard in early summer by the more infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. The variant quickly spread across the state among the unvaccinated, causing a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
With a majority of older adults opting for the vaccine, the average age of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is dropping — and that includes pregnant women.
Dr. Laura Vricella, a high-risk obstetrician with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, said on Wednesday that over the past few weeks, doctors have seen double and triple the number of severely ill pregnant patients with COVID-19.
“Compared to waves we had last year, this current wave of COVID-19 seems be much more dangerous,” Vricella said. “At the height of the pandemic, Mercy would have one to three pregnant women hospitalized with COVID at any one time. This past week we had seven.”
Pregnant women are at higher risk of hospitalization and severe disease from COVID-19 than nonpregnant women the same age, research shows. They are also at increased risk of delivering a premature baby.
Yet, the CDC has reported that only 23% of pregnant women have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The increased risk of getting infected with COVID-19 prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday to recommend that all pregnant women get vaccinated, citing growing evidence that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective during pregnancy.
Two leading physician organizations — the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists — made the same recommendation on July 30.
“ACOG is recommending vaccination of pregnant individuals because we have evidence of the safe and effective use of the vaccine during pregnancy from many tens of thousands of reporting individuals, because we know that COVID-19 infection puts pregnant people at increased risk of severe complications, and because it is clear from the current vaccination rates that people need to feel confident in the safety and protective value of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. J. Martin Tucker, ACOG president, said.
“Pregnant individuals should feel confident that choosing COVID-19 vaccination not only protects them but also protects their families and communities.”
Very bad, very quickly
Dr. Ebony Carter, a high-risk obstetrician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said that around March intensive care units emptied of pregnant women with COVID-19.
But within the past month, Carter has found herself once again making rounds on a handful of patients in intensive care.
Carter said she fears the numbers will get worse. Universal testing of pregnant women admitted to the hospital shows 20% of those pregnant have COVID-19 — the highest since the testing started in May of last year.
“When those numbers came out, we kind of gasped,” she said, “because it’s getting very bad, very quickly.”
While about half of the positive patients don’t have symptoms, Carter said, the rest are sick. A small percentage will be sick enough to need intensive care — where she sees women deteriorate quickly.
“That’s where we are seeing multi-system organ failure, so people’s kidneys shutting down, their heart shutting down,” she said. “These are people who were young and healthy a few days before.”
Carter said she’s once again having to ask pregnant women questions they’ve never had to face, such as who they would want to make decisions for them should they be intubated or sedated.
Carter is happy that guidelines now call on doctors to “enthusiastically recommend vaccination” for their patients.
While it’s too early for a large number of vaccinated pregnant women to have completed a nine-month pregnancy, databases used to track COVID-19 vaccine safety have so far found no concerns for pregnant people or their babies.
Another preliminary report looked at nearly 2,500 who received a vaccine dose before 20 weeks gestation and found no increase risk of miscarriage. (Both findings involve the more widely used mRNA vaccines in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna.)
There is little reason to believe the vaccines would be unsafe for pregnant women and their unborn babies, Carter said. Far more uncertainty surrounds the effects of COVID-19 treatments and life-saving interventions.
But doctors do know for certain that more pregnant women getting infected by the delta variant means more will have serious complications, she said. More will deliver preterm babies. More will have to be separated from their newborns. More will have debilitating symptoms for months to come. And more will die.
“The theoretical risk of the vaccine is so much lower than the very real risk of COVID, and it feels like that message is being lost,” Carter said. “People don’t understand what is happening in hospitals.”
DeClue, a nurse in orthopedics at Mercy Hospital South, became pregnant with her second child about the time COVID-19 vaccines first became available to health care workers. Little was known at the time about the safety of the vaccines in pregnant women, as they had not been included in early studies.
DeClue said she was on the fence about the shot, but her husband, who is also not vaccinated, did not want her get it because of the lack of research. She wanted to make the decision together, she said.
As a Mercy employee, DeClue is required to get vaccinated by Sept. 30. With her due date Sept. 28, she decided she could wait and get her first dose after the baby is born.
But now she is getting vaccinated as soon as she gets the green light, she said, even if she is still pregnant. Her husband, however, still feels putting off getting vaccinated was the right choice despite how sick she was.
DeClue said her COVID-19 symptoms started with deep, intense muscle pain throughout her body. Then came chills and fever. Six days later, she couldn’t catch her breath, and her doctor told her to go to the emergency room.
She was admitted and quickly got transferred to a critical care unit, she said. She was having contractions before staff gave her a high-flow mask. They injected her with steroids, antibiotics and antivirals. At one point, she was receiving the maximum level of oxygen assistance provided to patients before surgical intubation.
She had to sign a consent form allowing doctors deliver her baby via emergency cesarean section if she was in incapacitated, she said. She was scared of the thought of being separated from her new baby.
The whole time, she was alone and missing her family, especially her nearly 2-year-old son.
On Friday afternoon, DeClue finally got to leave the hospital and head home.
“Pretty much the worst part is not being able to see them, especially my kiddo,” DeClue said. “I’m ready to see him.”
Trust the experts
Vricella, the high-risk obstetrician at Mercy, says as more pregnant women are getting infected, she is seeing new complications.
She’s seen instances where women with mild symptoms of COVID-19 have a stillbirth or an emergency C-section because the fetus is in severe distress.
This may be related to the increased risk of blood clots that comes with COVID-19, Vricella said. Clots could block oxygen getting to the placenta, which provides oxygen and nutrients to the fetus.
“This was not much of a problem with first waves of the coronavirus, but in our experience, we are seeing this in several patients who were not critically ill,” she said. “This is especially terrifying.”
Many of the pregnant patients at Mercy are otherwise healthy, with no other risk factors that place them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Vricella said. They are rural, suburban and urban. The only commonality they share is that they are unvaccinated, she said.
Health care providers are not only battling a more infectious variant, they are going up against misinformation on the internet and social media about dangers of the vaccines.
It’s frustrating for staff, Vricella said, to see patients requiring high levels of oxygen, separated from their families and facing a premature baby remain steadfast in the choice to not get vaccinated.
“These women still seem to believe that all the theoretical risks and blatantly false information about the vaccine are somehow more valid and more important than their critical state that is staring them in the face,” she said.
Whitney Schulte, 32, of St. Charles, gave birth to a baby girl, Lennon, in May. Schulte got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in January, when vaccines first became available to her as an employee in human resources for BJC HealthCare.
There was little data then about the safety of vaccines in pregnant women, but Schulte said she knew the risks of getting COVID-19. She also wanted to safely see her family and friends. She wanted to protect her now 2-year-old son who has a congenital heart defect.
Schulte talked with health care providers, who advised that severe complications from COVID-19 were far more likely than any serious side effects from the vaccine.
“I think at some point you just kind of have to trust the experts,” she said.
Studies have also found that moms vaccinated while pregnant are likely passing their protective antibodies to their newborns, giving babies protection at a time when their immune systems are still developing.
Lennon was born full-term and healthy. And Schulte said she soared through her pregnancy.
“You obviously want to protect your children. You want make sure they don’t get sick,” Schulte said, “but you also have to be healthy yourself, because who is going to take care of them?”