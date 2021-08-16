Pregnant women urged to get vaccine as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in state

“The theoretical risk of the vaccine is so much lower than the very real risk of COVID, and it feels like that message is being lost,” Carter said. “People don’t understand what is happening in hospitals.”

DeClue, a nurse in orthopedics at Mercy Hospital South, became pregnant with her second child about the time COVID-19 vaccines first became available to health care workers. Little was known at the time about the safety of the vaccines in pregnant women, as they had not been included in early studies.

DeClue said she was on the fence about the shot, but her husband, who is also not vaccinated, did not want her get it because of the lack of research. She wanted to make the decision together, she said.

As a Mercy employee, DeClue is required to get vaccinated by Sept. 30. With her due date Sept. 28, she decided she could wait and get her first dose after the baby is born.

But now she is getting vaccinated as soon as she gets the green light, she said, even if she is still pregnant. Her husband, however, still feels putting off getting vaccinated was the right choice despite how sick she was.