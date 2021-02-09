Registration begins Thursday for Ste. Gen vaccine clinic; Washington County clinic planned this week

DHSS also recently announced partnerships with selected hospitals in each region of the state to support high throughput vaccine distribution, according to the release. The state is committing approximately 53 percent of weekly vaccine allocations from the federal government to the selected hospitals.

Last week alone, the St. Louis and Kansas City regions received 15,600 and 9,500 initial doses, respectively, through this partnership. This is in addition to doses other health care systems in these regions have received and is proportional to each region's population.

Additionally, two targeted vaccination teams are operational in both St. Louis and Kansas City (four teams total). These teams have been deployed to help vaccinate critical populations in areas that are considered “vaccine deserts.” These populations face limited health care access, travel capacity constraints, and other disparities that inhibit access to vaccines.

Targeted vaccination teams have identified these populations and are working with local clergies to arrange initial vaccinations for up to 500 Missourians per team each week, the release said.