Rep. Wright weighs in on vaccine

With the world pinning its hopes on the impending release of an effective and safe vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus, Missouri Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, explained the steps involved in the successful development and distribution of a new drug.
Wright has 47 years of experience in healthcare supply chain management focused on the distribution of pharmaceuticals, as well as healthcare and medical supplies. While not directly involved with the research and testing of medicines, he has often worked directly with major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Novartis in their distribution.
“In my last official position, I headed up a corporation that represented 90,000 clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies — anybody that provided patient care,” he said. “We dealt with the supply chain for them.
"The way I understand it, you have companies that make the product and companies that do the marketing of the product. Those are two different things. I dealt with the marketing of it.”
Wright spoke about the massive amount of red tape the industry has to cut through to supply customers with pharmaceuticals.
“As far as the testing, there are legions of regulations that these companies have to go through,” he said. “Someone comes up with an idea to address an illness. They start doing the research and it takes many years. Once a product is created, then it has to go into testing.
"Usually it is animal testing. Before they get into human testing, it has to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They have to do their own independent testing. It can’t be used on humans until the FDA determines that it’s safe enough and the side effect risks are not as great as the benefit.
“Some of these drugs takes billions of dollars to create. Then, the product is on patent for many years, meaning that nobody else can make that drug so that manufacturer can get their investment back. Once it starts going off patent, other people can make generic products, or in some cases, what is called bio-similar products. The bio-similars are made virtually the same as the name brand with a few variations. The generic simply gets you to the end outcome, but maybe through a different route.”
According to Wright, tracking is a big part of the controls placed on medicines to preserve their quality. He believes the unusual speed with which a COVID-19 vaccine has apparently been developed is mainly due to a program created by President Donald Trump called "Warp Speed."
“Basically, they went around a lot of the regulations that, in my opinion, are duplicate regulations," he said. "As I have said many times, some of the regulations have regulations. They were fast-tracked around some of those regulations, but still kept the product safe. That’s why they did it — because we have a pandemic on our hands.
“Some of the products are routinely administered, so some of it was already available to us, it was just in different mixtures. One of the things that’s really big right now is zinc. Zinc is a virus killer. Even though years ago zinc was authorized to be put in tablets, they’ve been able to supercharge that zinc to bring forth into some of these vaccines.”
Trump recently announced an arrangement to distribute the vaccine at no cost to the American public.
“That’s simply meaning that the government will guarantee payment,” Wright said. “They are putting in a guarantee out there. It would be the same supply chain of distribution. You have the manufacturer, people who are authorized by the government to market those. Then typically they go through a distributor.
"Everybody will be paying each other normally, I anticipate. The difference is, the government will guarantee the manufacturer that if the wholesaler doesn’t buy enough, they will buy up what’s left. The government does have VA hospitals and state hospitals, and others. In those cases the government does pay.”
Wright next discussed a couple of issues coming up in the next legislative session. He intends to refile a bill that wasn't taken up by the Senate in the shortened 2020 legislative session.
“I met with Todd Richardson, the past speaker of the House,” he said. “He is now the executive director of MO HealthNet, which oversees Medicaid and Medicare distributions. I met with him to make sure that my bill didn’t do anything that would go counter to Medicaid expansion. I also wanted to make sure that my bill didn’t do anything to cause undue burden or extra problems for the department to manage and carry out our obligations as a state.
"He assured me that it would be fine, but there needed to be some tweaks. For a benchmark, I used the federal poverty level, that if someone reached 100% of the poverty level, my bill would kick in. Now with the new Medicaid Expansion Program, it’s 138% of the federal poverty level.”
Wright explained that the bill is designed to allow people to keep their Medicaid benefits after they go to work. Currently, if someone goes to work, they immediately lose those benefits.
“That will incentivize people to try to help themselves — to have the dignity of providing for themselves and working — and not worrying about insurance,” he said. “Once they get above the poverty level, then they would start paying as a recipient a portion of [their] Medicaid expenses until [they] wean [their] way off.”
The amendment process to the Missouri Constitution is another issue that the General Assembly is wanting to address. Wright said that, as it is now, adding constitutional amendments is too easy and open to abuse.
“We have an issue with initiative petition,” he said. “Right now, it is extremely easy to change the Missouri Constitution.
"It only takes one vote above 50% to able to change the constitution. That is terrible. It’s one thing to change a law, but to change the constitution, it should be a higher hurdle. I and others are looking at making that 75% or 66%, something like that.”
According to Wright, the process bypasses the legislature and allows for too much outside influence on the state.
“Because Missouri is so easy to change the constitution, you have these billionaires saying, ‘we can change it,'” he said. “If they want to do a national initiative, they’ll start in Missouri first because it is so easy and then take it nationwide. We have got to protect our constitution from people who are willing to abuse it. In the old days, they would hire these lobbyists to lobby legislators.
"That’s not what they do anymore. They hire minimum wage people to go out and get enough signatures from people to put it on the ballot. Then they put confusing language on the ballot to where you think you’re voting one way when you’re actually voting another. That’s what happened on Clean Missouri that Amendment 3 came back and corrected.”
