Rural Parish Clinic looking at Bonne Terre site

“So far, we have four doctors, six nurses, all of whom are volunteers. And then we've got our first volunteer dentist, and a part-time hygienist,” he said. “And we continue to search for and recruit for other dentists and dental professionals such as a hygienist, and then the support staff to take care of the business end of things.

“But just to be clear, it is a charity. We don't charge anything for what we do. People can always make a goodwill donation if they want, but that's not requested or required.”

He said their health services also do not discriminate according to denomination or faith. They simply have to be uninsured with no other access to healthcare save emergency room visits, and he estimates that each patient the clinic sees could save the local ER anywhere from $2,000-5,000.

Bira said they try to quantify the dollar value of the visits by making Medicare-based fee schedules, estimates on what the clinics might have saved local ERs.

“ER is the most expensive place to get primary care medicine, but they've got nowhere else to go and that's really kind of a last resort,” he said. “And then you get what they call the frequent fliers, the people who go to the ER once a week because something else is hurting or needs attention.”