Rural Parish Clinic looking at Bonne Terre site

The Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis has plans to bring one of their Rural Parish Clinics to St. Francois County after the first of the year, possibly around February, according to RPC Executive Director Patrick G. Bira, MAHCM, MHA, JD.
Currently, it has clinics running in Franklin County in the city of St. Clair, and in Washington County at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Cadet.
Bira said the clinics’ mission is to provide healthcare to those with the “most need and least access.” In looking at need, he observed that the further south one traveled from St. Louis, the need seemed to increase, and so they’re looking at possible places in Bonne Terre where they can park their mobile dental unit and mobile health clinic.
“The dental clinic hasn't started yet. We hope to see our first few patients this month and maybe get it moving in the first part of the new year, probably January,” Bira said. “There are a lot more supplies and things to put everything from a dental office onto a van, but the medical van has been in operation now going on a year and a half, going to those two locations.”
Bira said the idea for the rural parish clinics came from retired Archbishop Robert Carlson of the St. Louis Diocese around 2017. Several St. Louis hospitals and generous donors created the foundation for the volunteer-based clinics with funding and other donations.
“So far, we have four doctors, six nurses, all of whom are volunteers. And then we've got our first volunteer dentist, and a part-time hygienist,” he said. “And we continue to search for and recruit for other dentists and dental professionals such as a hygienist, and then the support staff to take care of the business end of things.
“But just to be clear, it is a charity. We don't charge anything for what we do. People can always make a goodwill donation if they want, but that's not requested or required.”
He said their health services also do not discriminate according to denomination or faith. They simply have to be uninsured with no other access to healthcare save emergency room visits, and he estimates that each patient the clinic sees could save the local ER anywhere from $2,000-5,000.
Bira said they try to quantify the dollar value of the visits by making Medicare-based fee schedules, estimates on what the clinics might have saved local ERs.
“ER is the most expensive place to get primary care medicine, but they've got nowhere else to go and that's really kind of a last resort,” he said. “And then you get what they call the frequent fliers, the people who go to the ER once a week because something else is hurting or needs attention.”
Bira, who describes himself as a “35-year recovering hospital administrator,” said watching the COVID-19 pandemic take a toll on hospitals and the uninsured has been difficult.
“We're about to step off a small cliff with all of the rent and mortgage protection going away. Just recently I read the average renter has over $5,500 in back rent, and most would be evicted,” he said. “I mean, this is this is happening at the end of this month unless something else is done. But yeah, we have a whole other group of people that are homeless, in addition to be being without health care insurance.”
And the archdiocese wants to know about the people they’re serving and their needs, so the patients are asked a few questions with the checkup.
“The questions we ask are, are you unemployed, are you homeless, do you have food insecurity, do you need help paying your utility bills and do you have reliable transportation,” he said. “And we've got, like, 75% unemployed, we run about a 22% no-show (for appointments) because most people don't have reliable transportation. And this is a lot of visits.”
Bira said sometimes it’s difficult to collect accurate information.
“Most people don't claim they're homeless because, as a matter of pride, they're (staying) with a relative or a friend or in a van or something, so they say they’ve got a home and it usually comes up as a ‘no,’” he said. “Few people are honest about that because it seems it’s more embarrassing to be homeless than just unemployed or needing food stamps.”
“It's hard to find free medicine by board-certified physicians and certified experienced dentists. And that's why we limit this to the uninsured, they’re the most in need and have the least access,” he said. “Most of our people, I think really all of our people are retired people.
"So they're over 65 and have tremendous experience, they're just walking encyclopedias. They hit the ground running and size things up and are very efficient and effective in providing the care. So people are getting some, you know, high level quality care when they come to them for medical. And I know our current dentist, and hygienist and office manager are been doing that for about 35 years as well. So we're looking forward to offering the same experience in Bonne Terre.”
Bira said in addition to looking for a permanent place for scheduled parking, they’re recruiting for more volunteers among medical workers. He can be contacted at PatrickBira@archstl.org.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.