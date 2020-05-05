SEMO Behavioral Health offers help amid COVID crisis

“The point I’m trying to make is that these clients that we serve can’t be isolated because that just compounds their issues in both mental health and substance use disorder,” Johnson said. “So, our goal with the clients that we’ve had has been trying to contact them as much as we can, and also connect them with virtual groups online, churches online and 12-step meetings online…”

Those seeking help or services through SEMO Behavioral Health do not need to have health insurance to get the help they need. Johnson said he was just notified this week that the local agency would be receiving additional government funding to assist in providing services to those who may not have insurance.

The agency does accept Medicaid and Medicare as well as private insurance, but Johnson encourages anyone in need of help to call in. He added that since the stay-at-home order was issued, the agency has seen a significant increase in the number of calls they receive.

The agency’s helpline is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached by calling 573-756-5749.