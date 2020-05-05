SEMO Behavioral Health offers help amid COVID crisis

Several businesses, schools, churches, and other places where people might gather and socialize have been closed since the state government implemented a stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are slowly beginning to reopen.
With people isolated inside of their homes, mental health and substance abuse issues can sometimes develop or get worse.
Chief Stakeholder Relations Officer of Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Behavioral Health Clif Johnson explained that mental health and substance abuse issues are likely going to be pretty prevalent as this COVID crisis starts to pass. He said the mental health agency wants the public to know that support is still available.
“We’ve had to change how we’re doing services,” said Johnson. “We’re still accepting clients, but we’re not doing face-to-face [appointments] obviously because of the COVID crisis. We’re doing a lot of telephone, video, telemedicine, and telehealth-type services with clients over at our center.”
Johnson said for clients that have mental health and substance use disorders, the quarantine and shelter-in-place type of isolation is sort of the opposite of what they want these clients in recovery doing. He said some people need to be attending 12-step groups; other people attend church and use their faith as a way to get into recovery.
“The point I’m trying to make is that these clients that we serve can’t be isolated because that just compounds their issues in both mental health and substance use disorder,” Johnson said. “So, our goal with the clients that we’ve had has been trying to contact them as much as we can, and also connect them with virtual groups online, churches online and 12-step meetings online…”
Those seeking help or services through SEMO Behavioral Health do not need to have health insurance to get the help they need. Johnson said he was just notified this week that the local agency would be receiving additional government funding to assist in providing services to those who may not have insurance.
The agency does accept Medicaid and Medicare as well as private insurance, but Johnson encourages anyone in need of help to call in. He added that since the stay-at-home order was issued, the agency has seen a significant increase in the number of calls they receive.
The agency’s helpline is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached by calling 573-756-5749.
Health emergencies should still be handled by calling 911, but Johnson said that the SEMO Behavioral Health helpline is a resource for people seeking non-emergency assistance with mental health issues or substance abuse. He also mentioned that if someone isn’t quite sure what they need in terms of support or help, they can call the helpline and be directed to the appropriate services.
When someone calls the helpline, they will speak to a live person who will schedule an appointment for the person calling to be seen by a health professional.
Another vital point that Johnson emphasized is that throughout this crisis with the pandemic, the opioid crisis has remained.
“We also want to make sure that we let people know we have Narcan (opioid-reversal drug) available at no cost,” Johnson explained. “We’re trying to get that [information] out to consumers, families, and law enforcement.”
For additional information, visit SEMO Behavioral Health online at www.semobh.org.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
