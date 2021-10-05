SFC cases continue to drop

Cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County are continuing to decline.

Cases are down 33.1% in the county, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The St. Francois County Health Center’s latest update on Tuesday said that the county recorded 101 cases for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. Of those cases, 72 were confirmed through a PCR test and 29 were probable.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is down to 9.6% from 12.9% last week.

The number of COVID-related deaths is up seven since last Wednesday for a total of 158 deaths.

The health center has been offering free COVID-19 testing the past few Wednesdays. This week is the final one from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot. The health center is located at 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills.

Testing is free and no appointment or pre-registration is required.

Washington County vaccine clinic

The Washington County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 12 for adults 65 and older.