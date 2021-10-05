SFC cases continue to drop

Cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County are continuing to decline.
Cases are down 33.1% in the county, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The St. Francois County Health Center’s latest update on Tuesday said that the county recorded 101 cases for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. Of those cases, 72 were confirmed through a PCR test and 29 were probable.
The seven-day testing positivity rate is down to 9.6% from 12.9% last week.
The number of COVID-related deaths is up seven since last Wednesday for a total of 158 deaths.
The health center has been offering free COVID-19 testing the past few Wednesdays. This week is the final one from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot. The health center is located at 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills.
Testing is free and no appointment or pre-registration is required.
Washington County vaccine clinic
The Washington County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 12 for adults 65 and older.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Ambulance District, 6900 Bill Gum Business Boulevard in Mineral Point.
To pre-register, call 573-438-2164 and select option two.
Area counties
The Madison County Health Department reported 27 new cases over the past week. There are 32 active cases.
On Friday, the Iron County Health Department reported three new deaths (all unvaccinated) and 42 new cases for the county last week. There are 37 active cases. The number of breakthrough cases last week was six.
According to the DHSS dashboard, Washington County recorded 35 new cases over the past seven days. The testing positivity rate is 10.8%.
In Ste. Genevieve County, 22 confirmed cases were reported in the past week for a positivity rate of 12.1%.
