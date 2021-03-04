SFC residents wanting COVID-vaccine should register on state site, not SFCHC site

All St. Francois County residents wanting the COVID-19 vaccine should sign up with Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator instead of at the St. Francois County Health Center web site.
This can be done at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or by calling 1-877-435-8411.
The St. Francois County Health Center made the announcement on Wednesday.
Individuals who have already signed up with the health center still need to sign up on the state site. Once you are registered, you will receive an email or text from the Vaccine Navigator.
According to the health center, when a vaccination event in your area is open for appointments, you will receive an email and/or text message with information on how to make an appointment.
“Our small staff at SFCHC has worked diligently trying to personally contact those on the waiting list, however reaching thousands of people via phone calls is nearly impossible,” the health center said. “We are hopeful that using Vaccine Navigator will expedite the vaccination process and help get the vaccine to those who still need it. Please know that you are a priority for us and we will aggressively work to get you vaccinated as soon as we can.”
The health center, with the help of volunteers and community partners, intends to host weekly events in order to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“If you have the opportunity to be vaccinated before Vaccine Navigator has contacted you to schedule your appointment, please go ahead and get vaccinated,” the health center added. “We ask that you please cancel your appointment with SFCHC in this case so that no vaccine is wasted.”
The Missouri Vaccine Navigator is completely separate from the hospitals and pharmacies that may be supplying and scheduling the COVID vaccine. For example, if you want to register to get the vaccine through BJC, as well, visit https://www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines
Missouri is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A and 1B Tiers 1 and 2. Individuals in Tier 3, which includes essential workers and those in education and childcare, will be eligible on March 15.
According to the state’s COVID dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate in St. Francois County is down to 2.8%. There have been 15 cases reported in the last seven days.
In the past two weeks, the number of confirmed deaths has risen by nine to 107 total. The county has recorded a total of 7,598 cases.
Madison County clinic full
The Madison County Health Department announced on Wednesday that the vaccine clinic at Black River Electric on Friday is full.
For those who didn’t get an appointment and still want to get the vaccine can register online at https://www.madisoncountymohealth.com/covid-19 or by calling 573-783-2747 and following the prompts.
“If you have already done this, we will contact you for an appointment when we have vaccine to schedule,” the health department said. “Please don’t register twice or on both options, phone and online.”
There are currently five active cases of COVID in Madison County. Also on Wednesday, the health department reported five new COVID-related deaths that occurred between Nov. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021. They had not been previously reported to the health department. That brings the total deaths in the county to 38.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.