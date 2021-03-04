SFC residents wanting COVID-vaccine should register on state site, not SFCHC site

The health center, with the help of volunteers and community partners, intends to host weekly events in order to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“If you have the opportunity to be vaccinated before Vaccine Navigator has contacted you to schedule your appointment, please go ahead and get vaccinated,” the health center added. “We ask that you please cancel your appointment with SFCHC in this case so that no vaccine is wasted.”

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator is completely separate from the hospitals and pharmacies that may be supplying and scheduling the COVID vaccine. For example, if you want to register to get the vaccine through BJC, as well, visit https://www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines

Missouri is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A and 1B Tiers 1 and 2. Individuals in Tier 3, which includes essential workers and those in education and childcare, will be eligible on March 15.

According to the state’s COVID dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate in St. Francois County is down to 2.8%. There have been 15 cases reported in the last seven days.