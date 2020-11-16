SFC seeing record number of COVID-19 cases

St. Francois County is on track to set a record for the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the health center, there have been 874 cases through the first two weeks of November. The record is 1,217 in September.

Just two weeks in, November’s numbers are already close to eclipsing October’s 957 cases.

The county is experiencing widespread community transmission, the health center said in an update on Monday.

“Hospitals which serve our citizens both locally and in the metro area are at or near capacity,” the update said. “Our healthcare workers are exhausted. We need to work together to support them as they have supported our community throughout the pandemic.

"Our most vulnerable citizens need our help to slow the spread of the virus as it threatens to overwhelm our healthcare system. Every citizen, business, and organization has a role to play.”

Due to the rapid increase in cases, the department said the capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible. They are prioritizing cases with healthcare workers, first responders, those who reside or work in congregate facilities, and persons ages 3-21.