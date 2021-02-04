SFC vaccine clinic a success

“Hopefully it’ll get this virus gone,” she said.

Barbara Sawyers said she didn’t have to wait very long at all. She was excited to get her shot.

“I hardly felt it at all,” she added.

As far as organizing the event, Kirkley said they were able to look at the clinic in Cape Girardeau last week to see what worked and didn’t.

“You can't you give enough credit the people at St. Francis County Health (Center), the National Guard,” he continued. “Kim Robinson over the Medical Arts Clinic, along with her administrative staff, have really worked tirelessly to make sure that an event that we found out we were going to be able to do a week ago got set up and is running as smoothly as it did.”

For those who received the vaccine on Thursday, their second dose will be on Feb. 25.

The number of eligible pre-registered individuals far exceeded the number of available doses at this time, according to a news release from Parkland.

“Additional opportunities will be made available in the coming weeks to continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to community members who were unable to book an appointment during the February 4 clinic,” the release said.