SFC vaccine clinic a success

About 2,000 community members received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at the Civic Center in Farmington.
The mass vaccine clinic was hosted by the St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition, which is comprised of the St. Francois County Health Center, Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group – Medical Arts Clinic, the City of Farmington, and the St. Francois County Emergency Management Agency.
The coalition is partnering with the Missouri National Guard and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to bring public vaccination opportunities to St. Francois County.
The definition of hope, Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said, is seeing so many people signing up for and coming in to the get the vaccine, as well as staff members coming in on their days off and working long hours.
“It feels a little bit like the beginning of the end, so we'll see,” Kirkley added.
Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday are in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 and 2 and had appointments after pre-registering with the health center.
“You hear the clamor,” Kirkley said. “You see the excitement from the patients and staff that they're just happy to be here and helping out.”
Mary Dotson and her husband, Ronald, got their vaccines. She said the whole process was great and went smoothly.
“Hopefully it’ll get this virus gone,” she said.
Barbara Sawyers said she didn’t have to wait very long at all. She was excited to get her shot.
“I hardly felt it at all,” she added.
As far as organizing the event, Kirkley said they were able to look at the clinic in Cape Girardeau last week to see what worked and didn’t.
“You can't you give enough credit the people at St. Francis County Health (Center), the National Guard,” he continued. “Kim Robinson over the Medical Arts Clinic, along with her administrative staff, have really worked tirelessly to make sure that an event that we found out we were going to be able to do a week ago got set up and is running as smoothly as it did.”
For those who received the vaccine on Thursday, their second dose will be on Feb. 25.
The number of eligible pre-registered individuals far exceeded the number of available doses at this time, according to a news release from Parkland.
“Additional opportunities will be made available in the coming weeks to continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to community members who were unable to book an appointment during the February 4 clinic,” the release said.
Additionally, Parkland’s Medical Arts Clinic has been approved as a future vaccination site. The Medical Arts Clinic plans to reach out to eligible individuals who pre-registered on the BJC or St. Francois County Health Center websites to receive their vaccine once supply is available.
Members of the community can pre-register for the vaccine through the following sites:
- St. Francois County Health Center website at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
- BJC HealthCare (includes the Parkland Health Center Medical Arts Clinic location) at www.bjc.org/covid-vaccine. For those without internet or e-mail access, the following phone number can be used as an alternate: 314-273-1252. Due to high demand, wait times on this line can be lengthy so it is recommended to use the website when possible.
The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County have been trending downward, according to the state’s COVID dashboard.
The seven-day positivity rate is down to 7.8% and the county has recorded 47 new confirmed cases this week.
However, there have been nine new COVID-related deaths reported this week. In total, the county has recorded 7,423 cases and 92 deaths.
Although Missouri hasn’t confirmed any cases of the new strains that have been found, Kirkley said it is still cause for concern.
“I think for the common doctor like myself and the patients, it should light a fire to get the vaccine and stomp this disease out as soon as possible,” he said. “The longer it hangs around, the more likely we're going to see a real mutation that's going to make the vaccine ineffective.”
Earlier this week, the state’s vaccine dashboard showed that 5.5% of the county’s population had received the first dose of the vaccine. On Thursday, that number was up to 6.1%.
Washington County update
The Potosi School District posted on Facebook that its staff members started receiving the vaccine on Wednesday.
“The Potosi R-3 School District would like to send a huge thank you to Great Mines Health Center for bringing their mobile clinic to our campus (Wednesday) to begin vaccinating our staff,” the post said. “We appreciate all the efforts put forth by Mrs. Rebekah Jones, chief operating officer with Great Mines Health Center, and her staff to formulate a quick response plan to immunize our staff for COVID-19.”
