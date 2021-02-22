SFCCP addresses dangers of vaping

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SFCCP has created a best-practices postcard designed to inform parents about risks associated with vaping, as well as how to talk to their kids about it. Bunch said school resource officers have described ingenious ways students have hidden vaping apparatus to sneak the habit on school grounds, and teachers have noticed students caught seem to be getting younger and younger. Ball-point pens, lipsticks and phones are sometimes props that have been found to house the vaping hardware, even the ends of drawstrings on hoodies.

“What schools are finding out, when they confiscate these things from the kids, they call the parents and the parents come and raise Cain about it,” Bunch said. “There needs to be more teeth in the law.

"If (the parents) want to provide these things to the kids, they need to bear the brunt of the law. Evidently, there’s no kind of penalty, so they allow their kids to do it. They say it’s illegal, but there doesn’t seem to be any kind of punishment for it. I’ve heard of no arrests for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The postcard highlights that it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to buy or possess vapor products.

“The vaping companies claim they’re not marketing to kids, but what adults buy vape in the flavors of bubble gum and cotton candy,” Bunch said.

0:28 Smoking & Vaping Just As Bad As Smoking A new study is devastating for smokers. A study by the journal Circulation says smoking and vaping produces harmful health effects similar to …