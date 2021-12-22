SFCHC adding rapid tests

As families and friends gather indoors for holiday revelry over the course of several weeks, the St. Francois County Health Center is keeping watch on the area’s COVID-19 numbers, working to make rapid tests free and available — while continuing to offer its usual, non-coronavirus services.

SFCHC Director Linda Ragsdale said she wanted to remind everyone that, while COVID-19 is still a concern and it’s in the news every day for a reason, the center also provides services for expectant mothers, testing for other illnesses and diseases, and other vaccinations, such as for the common flu.

“Since we've been able to really open up fully for other services, we still are a really good resource for the community in other aspects, not just COVID, whether it’s providing immunizations like the flu vaccine, or offering pregnancy or STD testing, we also provide lab services for the uninsured,” she said. “We have the WIC office here. We have case management for safe sleep program for new moms and babies who can't afford a crib. We’ve had those services opened up again for several months now and we are just as busy as we ever have been. So it’s good.”

She said given the amount of political debate regarding public health, she anticipates 2022 will be “very interesting in regards to public health law, state guidelines, state law.”

“I feel interesting things are going to come out in 2022 and I hope for the best,” she said. “It does make me very concerned regarding other contagious diseases that the health department deals with and I think because it hasn't been on the same magnitude (as COVID), those other contagious diseases aren’t as advertised, people are not aware that we continue to deal with, for example, foodborne illnesses in our community — salmonella. We are concerned about rabies, and we continue to do testing for pertussis in the spring, usually we'll have a small outbreak at a school and, you know, your health department's behind the scenes working, doing those investigations.

“Because it’s not on a pandemic scale, people might be unaware that we are still doing these things.”

Ragsdale said they are still offering free, no-appointment COVID testing every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the center offers the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. all five days of the week, Monday through Friday.

She’s also hoping — since numbers are creeping up again due to Halloween, Thanksgiving, and now Christmas and New Year’s Eve — that the center will soon expand testing to include drive-up rapid tests.

“We are getting more people, and more kids. Anyone under the age of 5 is not eligible for the vaccine yet, that's why it is so important for adults and caregivers to get vaccinated — to protect those who cannot,” she said. “And we're trying to decrease barriers for testing ... we haven't started it yet, but we have ordered some of the rapid tests.

"We want people to be able to drive up, be handed a home test provided from the Department of Health, and register their test using the Internet. We’re hoping by the end of next week, they can actually just text us if they need a home test, they’ll come and pick it up and we’ll bring it out to their car. They will go home, they will register their information, do the test and then they do also have to be able to drop it off at a FedEx drop-off point within 24 hours.”

“Free testing, no appointment needed and we're excited about that. We're gonna start out small. I don't want to order a large quantity and then not be able to use them. We won't have to worry about them entering the building and we can run a test to them along with the instruction sheet.”

Since COVID tests can cost as much as $30 at some pharmacies, she said, the importance of “free” can’t be overstated, especially around the holidays.

“I mean, if you have a family and need to test for COVID, it might depend on, are you going to pay the full electric bill? Are you going to be able to do this week's groceries?” she said. “And if you have a family where you have maybe three or four children, you know, and you want to test them before you go to grandma's on Saturday for Christmas, that's over $100.”

She said she hasn’t been informed that the Omicron variant has been found in St. Francois County, but she suspects it’s a matter of time.

“You can kind of speculate that we just haven't maybe tested the right person yet. You know, we have so much travel throughout Missouri. It's very easy to go to Kansas City or St. Louis and then come back to our county. So unless we're testing our whole population to find the Omicron variant, it's very difficult to tell because not all COVID tests have the genome sequencing to find out what variant you have,” she said.

Ragsdale said once a variant has dispersed in the population it could become the main variant. When the Delta variant was picked up in sequencing in Missouri, it became the main strain.

“So we haven't been informed yet that we have Omicron in our county,” she said. “But you know, really, with the way viruses work and how easily it’s transmitted, it could possibly just be a matter of time.”

She said they’re anticipating numbers will climb during and following the holidays, but she hopes citizens everywhere will use good judgment.

“Of course, if you're sick, stay home. If you've been exposed, get tested. If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated – although that does take a couple weeks to boost your immunity. And if you haven't had your boost yet, go ahead and get boosted as well,” Ragsdale said. “We're moving forward. We're still educating as much as we can. We're providing the vaccines daily. We're trying to decrease the testing barrier. Hopefully we’ll get back to what we consider a new normal.

“The past two years we have learned exponentially about this virus and how to protect ourselves. So, now we have the tools. The next step is to take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family.”

As of Tuesday, St. Francois County's all-time confirmed cases of COVID-19 came to 11,422 confirmed cases, 2,034 probable cases, 190 confirmed deaths and 32 probable deaths. In the past seven days, 224 cases were confirmed, as well as one death.

"Probable" means the person hasn't had a confirmatory test performed but has a positive antigen test or meets the clinical criteria of infection and is at high risk for COVID-19 infection, such as a healthcare worker.

Madison County's all-time confirmed cases to date are 2,233 confirmed cases, 369 probable cases, 28 confirmed deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Ste. Genevieve County's confirmed cases come to 2,474, with 218 probable cases, 29 confirmed deaths and 5 probable deaths.

Washington County's confirmed cases come to 3,236, probable cases 1,163, confirmed deaths 73 and probable deaths 27.

Iron County's confirmed cases to date come to 778, with 810 probable cases, 18 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

