SFCHC addresses J&J vaccine

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be paused.

After using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at last Saturday's mass drive-thru clinic at StarTek, the St. Francois County Health Center released a response for those who received the shot or who are scheduled to receive it.

"For those who have received the J&J shot recently, know that these adverse events appear to be extremely rare (six reported cases out of 6.8 million doses given)," the health center said. "However, your safety is our top priority and we encourage anyone who develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of the vaccine, please contact your health care provider immediately and inform them of your vaccination date."

According to the health center, if you have an appointment scheduled for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you can expect to hear from your vaccinator about rescheduling your appointment after the results of the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices meeting are announced. If possible, the health center encourages you to register to receive a different vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).