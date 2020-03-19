SFCHC: Community effort encouraged to prevent spread of virus

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County, health department director Amber Elliott said, but they do expect cases soon.

Two people have been tested by the State Public Health Laboratory and both were negative and there are no cases pending.

“But we expect cases,” Elliott said, “and because Missouri is not testing as much as other states, the likelihood is that there are cases out there that we are missing.”

As of Thursday, there are 28 confirmed cases in Missouri.

But there are 422 in neighboring Illinois.

“That’s a pretty big number in a state that borders us,” Elliott said. “I know, certainly in St. Louis, we have lots of people who commute to Illinois. We have people locally who commute to Illinois.

"So I don’t think we can rule it out as a possibility that we already have some type of spread locally. That makes it even more important to follow those guidelines, especially in Missouri where we don’t have the capacity to test as much as probably what we as needed.”