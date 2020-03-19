SFCHC: Community effort encouraged to prevent spread of virus

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County, health department director Amber Elliott said, but they do expect cases soon.
Two people have been tested by the State Public Health Laboratory and both were negative and there are no cases pending.
“But we expect cases,” Elliott said, “and because Missouri is not testing as much as other states, the likelihood is that there are cases out there that we are missing.”
As of Thursday, there are 28 confirmed cases in Missouri.
But there are 422 in neighboring Illinois.
“That’s a pretty big number in a state that borders us,” Elliott said. “I know, certainly in St. Louis, we have lots of people who commute to Illinois. We have people locally who commute to Illinois.
"So I don’t think we can rule it out as a possibility that we already have some type of spread locally. That makes it even more important to follow those guidelines, especially in Missouri where we don’t have the capacity to test as much as probably what we as needed.”
Elliott did say the state is working on increasing its capacity to test. Private labs Quest and Lab Corp are able to test now. And if a patient is not approved for a test from the state, she said, their doctor can have the test done through one of the private labs.
And Elliott said the health department is working with Parkland Health Center and its partners to do a drive-through clinic at some point, hopefully soon. But that takes a lot of planning and preparation to make sure all of the proper procedures are in place to protect people, she said.
“We also don’t want people to panic,” Elliot said. “It’s a scary time. There’s a lot of unknowns. There’s a lot of uncertainty. Not just in the public; even scientists right now who are studying this because it’s a brand new disease.
"Guidance is changing every day. Information is changing every day. But unfortunately it is the new normal. But I would encourage people to stay informed from reputable sources. Avoid spreading misinformation.”
The White House Coronavirus Task Force released guidelines on Monday that the health department strongly recommends that all people follow to prevent the spread of the virus.
The task force’s 15 Days to Slow the Spread guidelines are as follows:
• Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
• If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
• If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.
• If someone in your household has tested positive for the Coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.
• If you are an older American, stay home and away from other people.
• If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition — such as a significant heart or lung problem — stay home and away from other people.
Other guidelines that the task force and health department recommends are avoid social gatherings over 10; work from home whenever possible; avoid discretionary travel; avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts; try to use drive-throughs, delivery or pick-up options; do not visit nursing homes, retirement homes or long-term care facilities unless it’s to provide critical-care access.
And of course, continue practicing good hygiene and sanitizing frequently used items and surfaces.
“This is an ever-evolving situation,” Elliott said. “It’s very hard to know what exactly is to come next. But this really has to be a community approach if we are going be able to slow the spread of this thing and be able to protect our hospital systems, protect our health care workers, first responders. It’s really going to have to be something that comes from all areas of the community.”
Tiffany Roth, communicable disease nurse for the health department, agreed that this has to be a community effort.
“This is not something the government can just fix,” Roth said. “People have to take the steps to do the right thing.”
The health department encourages people to be prepared with two weeks’ worth of food, medicines and supplies. But hoarding is not encouraged.
“We want people to be prepared,” Elliott said. “But we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to be prepared … We really have to take a community approach. Compassion, caring, openness, understanding, all of those things can make a difference in this.”
“We’re all in this together,” Roth added.
Elliott also wanted to remind people not to come to the health department if they are sick. They will be screening all visitors before they receive services to prevent the spread. If WIC vouchers are needed, you can call ahead and they will provide curbside service.
The passport services at the health department are also closed until further notice.
The Missouri Coronavirus hotline is 877-435-8411.
