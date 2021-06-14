SFCHC: Hepatitis A cases increasing

The St. Francois County Health Center has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases in the past two months.

The health center has investigated five cases of Hepatitis A. These cases are included in the statewide Hepatitis A outbreak that is ongoing in Missouri.

St. Francois County is already participating in the Missouri 317 program which will provide Hepatitis A vaccines among others. This program allows individuals who are 19 years of age and older to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine at no cost if they meet one or more of the below risk factors.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

persons who use recreational drugs;

persons experiencing homelessness;

a man who has sex with men;

persons in treatment or counseling for substance abuse;

persons receiving drug substitution treatment and/or participate in drug court;

persons who work or have been detained in jail or a detention center; and

persons who have had close contact with the above group(s) or a confirmed hepatitis A case.