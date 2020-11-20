SFCHC honors Elliott; 521 new COVID cases in SFC this week

“I just think we have a great community, and we've had a lot of support,” Elliott added. “I think people just need to understand that we are just trying to help and we want to see our community thrive. It's been a tough year for everybody, our businesses and individuals.

“I hope that, again, this brings light to that we're really trying to do good in the community.”

Chairperson Jack Poston and several members of the board of health, along with the health center staff, presented Elliott with a plaque on her last day to show her how much her dedication to the health of the community has meant.

“I appreciate it very much,” Elliott said of the surprise presentation. “My staff has worked so hard this year and I, as well, and our board, who's unpaid and just volunteers. So it means a lot.”

In her new role, she will still be working alongside the health center in the community.

The health center reported 521 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week.

The health center is now just reporting updated stats on Friday.

There are 645 active cases; of those, nine are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 48 are related to long-term care facilities.