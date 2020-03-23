SFCHC investigating first COVID case, expects more soon

“These things will save lives,” Elliott. “You may not know that you're saving a life, but you are.”

Elliott emphasized that this is not about restricting freedom but about a community effort to combat the spread of the virus.

“We ask you these things not to bring mandates or to force people to do things,” Elliott said. “We ask you this to protect the community. This is not something one agency is going to be able to do on their own. It is going to take every last one of us.

"We know that this is a hard and stressful time, and there are many unknowns. And we know that people are concerned and have many anxieties regarding the situation with COVID-19. I know you've heard this before, but this is an unprecedented event. This is something that we have not seen since the 1918 flu pandemic. We are going to all have to work together, our agencies are working with other agencies and partners in the community. We want to prevent the spread of this disease and to slow the spread in the community.”

If resident have any questions about the virus, Elliott suggested they visit the CDC website or call the state Coronavirus hotline at 877-435-8411. If they have questions about the virus locally, they can call the health center main office at 573-431-1947.

The health center will also be doing Facebook Live updates on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. If you have a question, you can submit it through the health center’s website by 4 p.m. the day before.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

