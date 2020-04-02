SFCHC: Mental health important during this anxious time

While the county remained at 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, St. Francois County Director Amber Elliott used her bi-weekly Facebook Live update on Thursday to, not only answer questions, but to provide some tips on how to take care of your mental well-being during this time.
“I know this is a very anxious time,” Elliott said. “I know this situation is creating a lot of anxiety in our residents and people throughout the state.
"I think it’s important to know that sometimes you need to take a break. Maybe that’s a break from social media or a break from the news. You should stay informed. You need to stay informed about what’s happening. But it’s OK to step away and take a breather and try to do as much normal life as you can.”
Elliott provided some tips shared by Jordan Lawson, a social worker at the health center.
“It is important that we take care of our mental health equally, as well are our physical health,” Lawson said. “First, don’t feel alone. This is literally a national situation. Second, allow yourself to feel the emotions you feel. It is totally normal to feel scared, overwhelmed, worried and isolated.
"Next, take active steps to improve your mental health during this time. Remember that this will eventually end and our lives will become normal again. Don’t forget to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
• Keep a routine. Wake up, go to bed and eat as you normally would. This gives us a sense of safety and comfort.
• Get into the sunlight. Walk, go on a bike ride, do yard work. Vitamin D can greatly improve your mood.
• Call your friends and family. Use Skype or Face Time. Keep connections with others to decrease isolation.
• Do something for someone else. Check on others via phone. Offer comfort and support, as they are probably just as scared.
• Mail letters to loved ones.
• Start a new hobby. Organize things in your home. Do some spring cleaning. Do something that makes you feel proud and accomplished.
• Shower and get dressed. Even though you may not be going anywhere, getting dressed and showering will help with confidence.
• Make a list of things you want to do when this is over. This will give you hope toward the future, and help you to see and end in sight.
• Listen to music. Dance and exercise. Watch a funny movie or read a good book. This will naturally create and release dopamine, the feel good hormone.
• Break some rules -- eat the dessert, drink the soda, take a nap and give in to yourself a little.
• Journal your thoughts during this time. It is a time in history that will never be forgotten.
• Most importantly, be kind to yourself. Lower your expectations that everything has to be done right now and that you have to save the world. Accept that you are doing the best you can.
• Reach out to others if you feel like you need to vent or talk.
As far as numbers go, SFC remained at 11 confirmed cases on Thursday. The health center is now posting updates of the current numbers on its Facebook page at 4 p.m. each day.
Residents are encouraged to contact the health center at 573-431-1947 with any questions. The health center has also posted current numbers, answers to frequently asked questions, links to Elliott’s video updates, and other resources on its website at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
