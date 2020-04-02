SFCHC: Mental health important during this anxious time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While the county remained at 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, St. Francois County Director Amber Elliott used her bi-weekly Facebook Live update on Thursday to, not only answer questions, but to provide some tips on how to take care of your mental well-being during this time.

“I know this is a very anxious time,” Elliott said. “I know this situation is creating a lot of anxiety in our residents and people throughout the state.

"I think it’s important to know that sometimes you need to take a break. Maybe that’s a break from social media or a break from the news. You should stay informed. You need to stay informed about what’s happening. But it’s OK to step away and take a breather and try to do as much normal life as you can.”

Elliott provided some tips shared by Jordan Lawson, a social worker at the health center.

“It is important that we take care of our mental health equally, as well are our physical health,” Lawson said. “First, don’t feel alone. This is literally a national situation. Second, allow yourself to feel the emotions you feel. It is totally normal to feel scared, overwhelmed, worried and isolated.