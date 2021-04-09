 Skip to main content
SFCHC: No appointment needed for Saturday's vaccine clinic
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at StarTek in Farmington will a drive-thru event held in conjunction with the St. Francois County Health Center and the Missouri National Guard.

 File Photo

COVID-19 vaccines at the drive-thru clinic on Saturday at StarTek will now be available without an appointment, according to an announcement from the St. Francois County Health Center on Friday.

"Those who have scheduled an appointment prior to (Friday), will have a vaccine reserved for them," the health center said.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will now be available first-come-first-serve from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1828 Landrum Drive in Farmington.

All Missouri residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The health center said there will be 2,000 vaccines available.

For faster service, the health center said, print and complete the vaccine consent form from its website at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.

Other important info, according to the health center:

  • This is a drive-thru clinic; stay in your vehicle at all times.
  • Please use restroom before arriving; facilities are limited.
  • Wear short sleeves.

According to the Associated Press, everyone 16 and older in Missouri is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

State officials had announced last month that that vaccines would be opened to everyone old enough to receive one on April 9. State officials estimate that about 4.5 million Missouri residents are eligible as of April 9.

About 1.8 million people in Missouri — or 29% of the state’s population — had received a first dose of a vaccine by Thursday, according to state officials. Of those, more than 1.1 million, or about 19% of the population, had been fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, about 110 million people — more than 33% of the US population — have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while about nearly 65 million people have completed their vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri's health department on Friday reported 2,265 confirmed coronavirus cases over the week starting March 31, or on average about 324 new cases per day. Cases were up about 1.5% from the week prior.

Four new deaths were reported in the same week, bringing the total death toll in Missouri to at least 8,510.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

