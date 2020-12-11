SFCHC not getting first round of COVID vaccine

The St. Francois County Health Center will not be getting the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the required ultra-cold storage and handling, according to Nursing Supervisor Linda Ragsdale said.
“We currently are on calls almost daily with (Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services) for updates as to when we will be receiving the vaccine that is not required to be stored at ultra-cold temps,” she said.
She said health care workers and long-term care facilities will be first priority for the vaccine.
On Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s vaccine, which needs to be stored at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a St. Louis Post-Dispatch article earlier this week, representatives for all four major health systems in St. Louis, including BJC HealthCare, said that they expected vaccine shipments in the next two weeks.
The Daily Journal has reached out to Parkland Health Center about its vaccine plans but had not received a response before press time.
According to the Missouri COVID dashboard, there have been four new COVID related deaths in St. Francois County this week.
There have also been 180 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,593. The positivity rate is at 17.1%.
Area counties
The Madison County Health Department has reported 45 new cases this week. There are 82 active cases and have been 1,129 total cases.
The health department also announced that it would continue 14-day quarantine requirements through the end of the year.
“Based on a review of the guidelines, recommendation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, the committee opted to continue quarantine at 14 days through the holiday season,” the health department said.
Isolation for those who are positive for the virus remains at a minimum of 10 days.
The health department said that, if disease transmission is reduced, they will implement 10-day quarantine for non-household contacts after the first of the year. Quarantine for in-house contacts will remain at 14 days.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported 46 new cases this week. There are 46 active cases and have been a total of 1,310 cases and 49 probable cases.
The Iron County Health Department has reported 44 new cases this week. The county has 53 active cases and 615 total cases.
Presbyterian Manor update
Two non-direct care employees at Farmington Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the facility.
“We remain vigilant amid the ongoing pandemic, prioritizing resident and employee safety,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
The employees last worked on Wednesday, screening in before their shifts and wearing personal protective equipment while at work, the release said. These were the only positive results from this round of testing. All resident tests were negative this week; 100 residents and 104 staff members were tested this week.
The facility has notified the St. Francois County Health Center and will conduct contact tracing. They plan to continue with bi-weekly employee testing next week, based on the county’s positivity rate.
Belleview District update
The Belleview School District Superintendent Judd Marquis announced on Thursday that the district would be moving to remote learning Friday and next week because of staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Marquis said to ensure the safety of the students and to minimize any additional risk, they plan to return to on-site learning on Jan. 5 after Christmas break.
“We are coordinating our efforts with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who may have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread,” he said.
All students will transfer to Alternate Methods of Instruction during this time.
“I understand this is short notice and a burden on all our families,” Marquis said. “We appreciate your continued patience as we do our best to protect our children through this difficult time.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
