SFCHC not getting first round of COVID vaccine

The St. Francois County Health Center will not be getting the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the required ultra-cold storage and handling, according to Nursing Supervisor Linda Ragsdale said.

“We currently are on calls almost daily with (Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services) for updates as to when we will be receiving the vaccine that is not required to be stored at ultra-cold temps,” she said.

She said health care workers and long-term care facilities will be first priority for the vaccine.

On Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s vaccine, which needs to be stored at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a St. Louis Post-Dispatch article earlier this week, representatives for all four major health systems in St. Louis, including BJC HealthCare, said that they expected vaccine shipments in the next two weeks.

The Daily Journal has reached out to Parkland Health Center about its vaccine plans but had not received a response before press time.

According to the Missouri COVID dashboard, there have been four new COVID related deaths in St. Francois County this week.