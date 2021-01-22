SFCHC receives vaccine

St. Francois County Health Center Director Linda Ragsdale announced on Friday that they have received their allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine and have begun vaccinating those in Phase 1A.
This includes healthcare workers, such as EMS personnel, home care providers, and those who work in hospice, dialysis, urgent care facilities and emergency shelters.
“We expect to move into Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 within the next few weeks,” Ragsdale said.
Tier 1 includes first responders, and those in emergency management and public health.
Tier 2 includes those over 65 and those at increased risk, such as those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI over 40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
At the health center, vaccines will be given by appointment only on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is required. It can be done online at www.sfchc.org or by calling 573-431-1947 ext. 114.
“Please register online, if possible. Our phone lines are becoming overwhelmed with calls,” Ragsdale said. “If you leave a message, we will contact you when an appointment is available. Appointments will be made as long as vaccine continues to be available.”
On the Parkland Health Care website, residents can also pre-register for the vaccine through BJC Health Care. Even if your group is not yet eligible, you can still register at https://www.bjc.org/coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines.
For more info on the vaccine, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.
Area COVID stats
According to the state’s COVID dashboard, there have been three new COVID related deaths and 193 new confirmed cases of the virus in St. Francois County in the last 10 days.
The seven-day positivity rate is down to 10%.
The county has recorded a total of 7,236 cases and 81 deaths.
In the last week, the Madison County Health Department has reported 24 new cases and one new death. There are 31 active cases. The county has recorded a total of 1,446 cases and 32 deaths.
In the last week, the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported 25 new cases and two new probable deaths. The county has recorded a total of 1,651 total cases, 15 confirmed deaths, 211 total probable cases, and three probable deaths. There are 27 active cases.
The Iron County Health Department has reported 26 new cases and one new death in the past week and a half. There are 18 active cases and have been a total of 930 cases and seven deaths.
In its weekly update, the Washington County Health Department reported 121 new cases. There are 55 active cases and the rate of positivity is 16.2%. The county has recorded a total of 2,695 cases and 41 deaths.
