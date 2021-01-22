SFCHC receives vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the Parkland Health Care website, residents can also pre-register for the vaccine through BJC Health Care. Even if your group is not yet eligible, you can still register at https://www.bjc.org/coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines.

For more info on the vaccine, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.

Area COVID stats

According to the state’s COVID dashboard, there have been three new COVID related deaths and 193 new confirmed cases of the virus in St. Francois County in the last 10 days.

The seven-day positivity rate is down to 10%.

The county has recorded a total of 7,236 cases and 81 deaths.

In the last week, the Madison County Health Department has reported 24 new cases and one new death. There are 31 active cases. The county has recorded a total of 1,446 cases and 32 deaths.

In the last week, the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported 25 new cases and two new probable deaths. The county has recorded a total of 1,651 total cases, 15 confirmed deaths, 211 total probable cases, and three probable deaths. There are 27 active cases.