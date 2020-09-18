SFCHC reports two more confirmed deaths and four suspect deaths

SFCHC is asking the public to do the following:

If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home and isolate yourself away from others. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available). Start making a contact list for "close contacts" that you have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset. Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed.

If you have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you are being tested for COVID-19, please self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.

Every business needs to utilize CDC guidance to prepare a pandemic plan if not already done.

The Health Center strongly encourages citizens to do the following:

If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.

Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.