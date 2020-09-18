SFCHC reports two more confirmed deaths and four suspect deaths

According to the St. Francois County Health Center, 465 new COVID-19 cases were reported this week.
That includes 310 from Department of Corrections (DOC) outbreaks and 28 from long-term care outbreaks.
Since March 22, 81 cases have required hospitalization during their illness; up one from last week.
However, two more confirmed deaths and four suspect deaths were reported on Friday.
“We currently have 920 known active cases; 389 are related to DOC outbreaks and 145 related to long-term care outbreaks,” St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott reported Friday afternoon.
“St. Francois County now has eight confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19. There are four suspect deaths which the health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death.”
Since March, there have been 1,978 cases in St. Francois County, up 167 cases since Wednesday.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard are conducting another drive-through COVID-19 community testing event for Missouri residents at the Farmington Firehouse from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Register at http://health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.
Elliott said residents should register for it because it is a really good opportunity for the community to have free testing. She said there is widespread community transmission.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri. You do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.
The test is a PCR test done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test.
On Friday, Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley reported that the hospital’s COVID-related numbers have been holding steady in the double digits for the last week or so. He said if the numbers get higher, they may be in real trouble and have to utilize more of their partners in the St. Louis area to care for their patients.
On Friday, Ste. Genevieve County reported 34 new cases this week with a total of 21 active cases as of Friday.
Iron County has six active cases.
Due to the rapid increase in cases, SFCHC’s capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.
SFCHC is asking the public to do the following:
If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home and isolate yourself away from others. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available). Start making a contact list for "close contacts" that you have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset. Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed.
If you have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you are being tested for COVID-19, please self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.
Every business needs to utilize CDC guidance to prepare a pandemic plan if not already done.
The Health Center strongly encourages citizens to do the following:
If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.
Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.
Wear face coverings when in public settings.
When in public, individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
Vulnerable persons should minimize movement in the community as much as possible.
Continue to practice good hygiene:
Washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces;
Avoiding touching your face;
Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow or shirt; and
Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
