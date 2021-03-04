SFCHC switches COVID vaccine registration to state site

The St. Francois County Health Center is asking all residents that have registered on its website for the COVID-19 vaccine to now sign up with Missouri's Vaccine Navigator.

This can be done at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or by calling 1-877-435-8411. Once you are registered, you will receive an email or text from the Vaccine Navigator.

This is only for those seeking an appointment through the health center.

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator is completely separate from the hospitals and pharmacies that may be supplying and scheduling the COVID vaccine. For example, if you want to register to get the vaccine through BJC, as well, visit https://www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines

With the Vaccine Navigator, when a vaccination event in your area is open for appointments, you will receive an email and/or text message with information on how to make an appointment, according to the health center.