SFCHC to host drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday

The St. Francois County Health Center is once again partnering with the Missouri National Guard for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The drive-thru clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at StarTek, 1828 Landrum Drive in Farmington.

"Please register on Vaccine Navigator if you have not done so already," the health center said. "You will then be emailed a link to register for the event."

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given at the event.

The state's Vaccine Navigator can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 28.4% of the population in Missouri have initiated vaccination and 17.6% have completed vaccination.

In St. Francois County, 21.8% of the population have initiated vaccination and 9,357 people have completed vaccination.

The county is averaging two cases per day over the past seven days, according to the state's data. The county has recorded 15 cases over the past week for a total of 7,708 cases to date. There have been a total of 110 confirmed COVID related deaths to date and none in the past seven days.

The seven-day positivity rate is 3.5%.