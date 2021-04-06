 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SFCHC to host drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday
0 comments
alert top story

SFCHC to host drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
SFCHC to host drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday

The St. Francois County Health Center will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at StarTek.

 File Photo

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center is once again partnering with the Missouri National Guard for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The drive-thru clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at StarTek, 1828 Landrum Drive in Farmington.

"Please register on Vaccine Navigator if you have not done so already," the health center said. "You will then be emailed a link to register for the event."

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given at the event.

The state's Vaccine Navigator can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 28.4% of the population in Missouri have initiated vaccination and 17.6% have completed vaccination.

In St. Francois County, 21.8% of the population have initiated vaccination and 9,357 people have completed vaccination.

The county is averaging two cases per day over the past seven days, according to the state's data. The county has recorded 15 cases over the past week for a total of 7,708 cases to date. There have been a total of 110 confirmed COVID related deaths to date and none in the past seven days.

The seven-day positivity rate is 3.5%. 

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergy sufferers urged to rethink how they use antihistamines

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stress can be good for you. Here's why
Health

Stress can be good for you. Here's why

The pandemic has stretched human coping skills so thin that experts fear many of us may soon snap, leaving people around the world coping with a mental health crisis of catastrophic proportions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News