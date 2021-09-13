SFCHC will conduct four free testing events

The St. Francois County Health Center will be hosting free COVID testing the next four Wednesdays.

The testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6 in the parking lot of the health center, 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills.

No pre-registration or appointment is needed to get tested.

While cases had been on the rise in St. Francois County, COVID-19 cases went down slightly in St. Francois County last week.

According to the latest data released by the St. Francois County Health Center on Monday, the county recorded 296 cases from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, down from 342 the week before.

Of the 296 cases, 244 are confirmed and 52 are probable.

The positivity testing rate is down to 15.4% from 16.5% the week before.

The seven-day positivity rate for the state is 11.4%.

In the county, 34.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 9,596 confirmed cases, 1,466 probable antigen cases, and 132 confirmed deaths.

Area counties

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}