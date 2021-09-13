SFCHC will conduct four free testing events

The St. Francois County Health Center will be hosting free COVID testing the next four Wednesdays.
The testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6 in the parking lot of the health center, 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills.
No pre-registration or appointment is needed to get tested.
While cases had been on the rise in St. Francois County, COVID-19 cases went down slightly in St. Francois County last week.
According to the latest data released by the St. Francois County Health Center on Monday, the county recorded 296 cases from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, down from 342 the week before.
Of the 296 cases, 244 are confirmed and 52 are probable.
The positivity testing rate is down to 15.4% from 16.5% the week before.
The seven-day positivity rate for the state is 11.4%.
In the county, 34.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.
To date, there have been 9,596 confirmed cases, 1,466 probable antigen cases, and 132 confirmed deaths.
Area counties
The Madison County Health Department reported 90 new cases over the past week. There are 109 active cases. The percent of the population that is fully vaccinated is 29.7%.
In Washington County, the health department reported 183 new cases for the week of Sept. 1-8. There are 207 active cases. The testing positivity rate is 14.7%. Washington County has the lowest vaccination rate in the area with 25.3% fully vaccinated.
Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported 13 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases on Friday. The county has 34 active cases and 35.9% of the population is fully vaccinated.
On Friday, the Iron County Health Department reported 49 new cases for the week. There are 51 active cases and there have been a total of 25 breakthrough cases. Of the total population, 30.7% have been fully vaccinated.
St. Louis hospital data
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Monday, there are currently 470 confirmed COVID positive patients hospitalized, 113 in the ICU, and 80 on ventilators in the task force hospitals.
The task force includes BJC HealthCare, Mercy, St. Luke’s, and SSM Health hospitals.
There have been 12 new daily deaths; the seven-day moving average is nine deaths.
As for new daily admissions, the current number is 55. The seven-day moving average is 69.
Of the 470 hospitalized, 80% are unvaccinated; 92 patients in three of the hospitals systems are fully vaccinated.
As for pediatric patients, there are nine patients (four in the ICU) between the ages of 0 and 11 and nine (1 in the ICU) between the ages of 12 and 18 are hospitalized.
Do you support Biden's new vaccine mandate?
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.