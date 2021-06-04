SFHC: Demand for COVID-19 vaccine slowing down

The St. Francois County Health Center is seeing a slowdown at its COVID-19 vaccine clinics, according to Director Linda Ragsdale.

“We are seeing lagging (hesitancy) in our community,” she said.

The health center is offering vaccinations daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On this Tuesday, the clinic will go from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We recently lost our support from the National Guard (effective 5/27/21), their orders ended for us,” Ragsdale said. “We will still have volunteers (local retired nurses) assisting and the availability to request non-medical assistance from AmeriCorp.”

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 26% of the population in the county have completed and 30.7% have initiated vaccination.

As for COVID-19 cases, the county has recorded 16 confirmed cases over the past week and the seven-day positivity rate is 3%.

Ragsdale said they continue to encourage vaccination and try to decrease any burdens or barriers that the community may have.

“Our current COVID vaccination rates are certainly not where we want them to be, but it is understandable that individuals are hesitant due to various reasons,” she added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}