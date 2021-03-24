State helping residents 'Get a Ride' to vaccine appointments

Ginny Smith, SMTS director of Operations, added, “As the nation continues to recover from COVID-19, SMTS stays committed to helping Missourians as vaccines become available. Transportation should be the last worry when scheduling your appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local SMTS location and let us assist you. Together, we all will continue to recover ‘Show Me Strong.’”

In addition to serving those with disabilities and those over age 60, the Area Agencies on Aging have received funding to also assist caregivers of older adults to help them get to their vaccine appointments.

“Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging, ma4, indicates a key impediment to independence is access to transportation. Missouri's Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) service every county in Missouri and provide reliable transportation, over 879,000 rides in 2020, for all of life's needs to ensure older adults and individuals with disabilities have access to transportation,” said Ann McGruder, executive director, Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

Most of the transportation providers are able to provide this service at no cost. HealthTran is offering reduced costs to their participants who book through them for transportation to a vaccine appointment.

