State numbers show COVID-19 cases up slightly in area school districts

A quick check-in with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that cases in area school districts haven’t changed too much in the past two weeks, according to their numbers.

The current numbers run through Oct. 15, the site says.

North County is shown to have 37 cases, which is up five since the end of September. Central has 32, which is up four. Ste. Genevieve is up six to 29; Bismarck is up three to 18; Fredericktown is up one to 34.

Farmington is holding steady at 72.

West County, Arcadia Valley, Marquand-Zion, and Valley are still listed in the 1-10 range.

Potosi’s cases went down by six from 39 to 33.

The dashboard does break the numbers down by age group: 5-9, 10-14, 15-19. The majority of the cases in area schools are in the 15-19 age range, with Farmington at 59, Potosi at 24, Fredericktown at 23, Central and North County at 22, and Ste. Genevieve at 17.

The case numbers can be seen at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-school-districts/.