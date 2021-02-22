State surpasses 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Missouri passed the milestone for 1 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, according to the Missouri Hospital Association. The total includes nearly 700,000 Missourians who have received an initial dose of the vaccine and more than 300,000 who have received the booster.
Despite the effects of the weather, which delayed vaccine delivery for scheduled events throughout the week, Missouri vaccinators — including hospitals within the High Throughput Health Care program and other hospitals partnering outside of the program — are continuing to increase shots in arms statewide, a news release from the MHA said.
“Gov. (Mike) Parson’s partnership with the state’s hospitals remains strong,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA president and CEO. “His establishment of the High Throughput Health Care vaccinator category has allowed hospitals to have an improved line of sight on the volume and timing of vaccine delivery, which is essential to build out the systems to deliver vaccine at scale.”
The HTHC vaccinator category was established when the administration opened to Phase 1B Tier 2 eligibility. These hospital-centered vaccinators are located in every region of the state and were identified by their capacity to vaccinate more than 5,000 Missourians per week.
“In the St. Louis metro area, the hospital community has worked closely together throughout the pandemic and have continued our collaboration with others in establishing quick and convenient vaccination opportunities,” said Laura S. Kaiser, president and CEO of SSM Health and a member of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force. “Governor Parson and his administration’s work to bring more doses to the state has been essential to our planning efforts and the successful implementation of these clinics.”
Parson’s goal with the HTHC program was to distribute vaccine rapidly statewide, while providing hospitals — and their local partners — a defined volume of vaccine with certainty in delivery. Non-HTHC hospitals are working independently and with other vaccinators, including local public health authorities, federally qualified health clinics and others to coordinate vaccination events.
“Hospitals of all sizes have a role in getting vaccine into arms,” said Dan McKinney, administrator of Hermann Area District Hospital. “Many rural communities are older and have a higher rate of health conditions that lead to eligibility under the current tier. We’ve coordinated with other hospitals and vaccinators throughout the region to maximize the volume of inoculations and increase the convenience for rural Missourians.”
According to the MHA, polling released in January found that only 58% of Missourians were very or somewhat likely to immediately seek the vaccine when it became available to the public. Vaccine hesitancy was considered a potential challenge when initially rolled out.
The polling also found that Missourians statewide had extraordinary confidence, at 84%, in their own doctor or health care provider when it came to vaccination efforts. That’s one of the reasons that the support of hospital clinical staff to administer vaccines at Missouri National Guard mass vaccination events is so important. And, it’s why clinicians and hospitals are working hard to reach populations, including communities of color. Hospitals are partnering individually and statewide with coalitions to break down barriers to confidence in vaccination.
In the coming weeks, the MHA said, it is likely that the volume of the two current vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — will expand, and that a single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be approved for emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. As supply catches up with demand, hospitals are positioning to expand their vaccination efforts.
“The HTHC partnership with the state has been essential to building vaccination to 1 million doses,” Kuhn said. “We are grateful for Gov. Parson’s leadership. When we increase vaccine availability and the state is able to engage all hospitals fully, we’ll make rapid progress toward the vaccination levels we need to achieve 'herd immunity' for full recovery.”
The MHA is a not-for-profit association in Jefferson City that represents 140 Missouri hospitals. In addition to representation and advocacy on behalf of its membership, the association offers continuing education programs on current health care topics and seeks to educate the public about health care issues.
Second dose clinic
Community members who received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Farmington mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 4 will receive their second dose on Feb. 25 at the Farminngton Civic Center.
The St. Francois County Health Center released the following reminders for the clinic:
The clinic is only for those who received their first dose at the Farmington clinic on Feb. 4.
Recipients should arrive at the same time as their scheduled appointments for their first dose.
Walk-ins are not allowed and will be turned away in the parking lot.
Family caregivers update
The Missouri Center for Local Public Health Services issued a clarification regarding the eligibility of family caregivers as unpaid healthcare works.
Family caregivers often serve in the role of an unpaid healthcare worker, providing in-home care to those at an increased risk for severe illness as a result of COVID-19, said Tiffany Bayer, local public health liaison for the center.
“These family and household members serve in a role to meet the daily care needs of an adult unable to complete those tasks independently or for a child with specialized medical needs,” Bayer said. “As unpaid healthcare providers, these caregivers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A.”