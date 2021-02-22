State surpasses 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Missouri passed the milestone for 1 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, according to the Missouri Hospital Association. The total includes nearly 700,000 Missourians who have received an initial dose of the vaccine and more than 300,000 who have received the booster.

Despite the effects of the weather, which delayed vaccine delivery for scheduled events throughout the week, Missouri vaccinators — including hospitals within the High Throughput Health Care program and other hospitals partnering outside of the program — are continuing to increase shots in arms statewide, a news release from the MHA said.

“Gov. (Mike) Parson’s partnership with the state’s hospitals remains strong,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA president and CEO. “His establishment of the High Throughput Health Care vaccinator category has allowed hospitals to have an improved line of sight on the volume and timing of vaccine delivery, which is essential to build out the systems to deliver vaccine at scale.”

The HTHC vaccinator category was established when the administration opened to Phase 1B Tier 2 eligibility. These hospital-centered vaccinators are located in every region of the state and were identified by their capacity to vaccinate more than 5,000 Missourians per week.