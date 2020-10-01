State tracks school district COVID-19 cases

The State of Missouri has a new COVID-19 dashboard that shows the number of cases that have been reported in each school district.
The stats can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-school-districts/.
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the site tracks positive cases among all school-aged residents (ages 5-19), including non-public school students, in each school district's geographic boundary.
The following are total cases for the area districts through Tuesday, according to the state’s dashboard: Farmington 72, Potosi 39, Fredericktown 33, North County 32, Central 28, Ste. Genevieve 23, Bismarck 15, West County 1-10, Arcadia Valley 1-10, Marquand-Zion 1-10, and Valley 1-10.
Area Counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported four new cases on Thursday. The county now has 21 active cases, 11 total probable cases, and 237 total cases.
Support Local Journalism
The Madison County Health Department reported three new cases. There are now 55 active and 361 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 127 cases.
Flu shots
With the COVID cases rapidly increasing and the flu season around the corner, the St. Francois County Health Center is urging the community to get their flu shots.
“The more people that get the flu vaccine, the less burden on the health care system because it is clinically proven that the flu vaccine helps minimize hospitalizations,” said Amber Elliott, director of the health center.
Right now, the health center has flu shots available for those with insurance and for children. They expect their free shot for those who are uninsured to be in about Nov. 1.
The health center is taking appointments for getting the vaccine, although Elliott said they are a ways out right now with all they have going on.
“But there's plenty of places to get a flu vaccine,” she added. “So you don't have to get that here. You can get that anywhere out there: your pharmacy, your doctor, there may be some other clinics happening.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.