State tracks school district COVID-19 cases

Flu shots

With the COVID cases rapidly increasing and the flu season around the corner, the St. Francois County Health Center is urging the community to get their flu shots.

“The more people that get the flu vaccine, the less burden on the health care system because it is clinically proven that the flu vaccine helps minimize hospitalizations,” said Amber Elliott, director of the health center.

Right now, the health center has flu shots available for those with insurance and for children. They expect their free shot for those who are uninsured to be in about Nov. 1.

The health center is taking appointments for getting the vaccine, although Elliott said they are a ways out right now with all they have going on.

“But there's plenty of places to get a flu vaccine,” she added. “So you don't have to get that here. You can get that anywhere out there: your pharmacy, your doctor, there may be some other clinics happening.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

